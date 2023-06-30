July Fourth is a fantastic time to enjoy summer in Wilton with friends and family as we celebrate the nation’s Independence Day. It’s also a celebration of beloved Wilton traditions. GOOD Morning Wilton has compiled Wilton’s public events as well as listed other need-to-know information, below.

Freedom Run Road Race

Wilton High School Track, 8:30 a.m.

Open to all ages, this 5K race put on by the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department is the perfect opportunity to get outside and get some exercise in a fun environment.

Multiple race categories are available to choose from, including junior and youth. Register online through the Parks & Rec online registration system. Participant fees are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 16 and under. All participants will receive a race t-shirt. Advance registration is encouraged, but same-day registration is allowed. Participants should arrive by 8:15 a.m.

4th of July Fireworks

Wilton High School Sports Complex, 5-9:30 p.m.

The Parks & Rec Department is thrilled to bring back Wilton’s beloved July Fourth fireworks. The Live DJ will begin playing music at 5 p.m. and fireworks are set to start at dusk around 9 p.m. This is not an event to be missed.

Some residents turn out early to stake out a spot on the field below the stadium. Celebrants bring blankets, chairs and picnics or visit the food trucks on site.

The event is free to attend but there is a fee for parking.

Parking passes for the Route 7 Tennis Courts, Cider Mill School, the Wilton Board of Education parking lot, and Lilly Way athletic fields are now sold out.

Vehicles without a valid parking pass will not be allowed to park in any of the reserved, pre-paid parking lots even if space permits. Other parking outside of the pre-paid parking lots will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

On July 4, parking for a cash-only fee of $20 is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following parking lots: Middlebrook School, Kristine Lilly Field, Stamford Health (372 Danbury Rd.), and Allen’s Meadow.

In the event of inclement weather for these events, call the Parks and Recreation hotline at 203.454.5188 for updates. The rain date for the fireworks display is July 5.

Merwin Meadows

Merwin Meadows will be open to both residents and non-residents on Monday, July 4. Day passes are available for purchase at the Parks and Recreation office Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — which makes Friday, June 30 the last day for both residents and non-residents to get day passes before the holiday. The grills in the park are available for use by anyone who wants to barbeque at the park.

What’s Open

Village Market 7 a.m.-6 p.m

Wilton Family YMCA

50M Pool / Pond / Splash Pad: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fitness Center & Gymnasium 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Group Fitness Classes, Camp, Program Classes and Child Watch will not run.

The 25Y Pool will not be open unless there is inclement weather.

What’s Closed

Wilton Library Closes early at 5 p.m. on July 3, and will be closed on July 4

Town Offices Closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4

Wilton Transfer Station