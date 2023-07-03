To the Editor:
The LGBTQ+ Pride groups across New York and Connecticut, who represent thousands of people with diverse backgrounds and experiences, condemn Friday’s [June 30] Supreme Court ruling that suggests discrimination is enshrined in our Constitution.
The highest Court set a chilling precedent that entities serving the public can pick and choose who they serve and deny services to queer customers. What’s more, it comes at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack by legislators across the country.
We, the LGBTQ+ leaders across New York and Connecticut see this decision as a dangerous step on an already roughly paved path towards fascism and the undoing of great gains we’ve made towards equality and justice for all.
Freedom of expression should not be used to discriminate, especially against those most marginalized historically.
We believe that our towns, cities, and country are stronger when we embrace the diversity of our communities and when we can live free from the fear of discrimination or attack.
We call on all businesses to disavow the Court’s validation of discrimination and pledge to serve LGBTQ+ and all customers. We ask you to stand with us and staunchly against hate in all forms.
Signed,
Wilton Pride
Greenwich Pride
Bethel CT Pride
Darien Pride
New Rochelle Pride
Greenburgh Pride
Ossining LGBTQ Alliance
Hastings Rainbow Families
Greater Bridgeport Pride
New Haven Pride Center
Putnam NY Pride
Middletown Pride
Lakeland RISE
Yorktown for Justice
DEI_BedfordNY
Ardsley Pride
Peekskill Pride, Inc.
Lewisboro Celebrates Pride
Easton Pride
Westport Pride
Pelham Pride
Danbury Pride
Suffield CT Pride
Litchfield Pride
Torrington Pride
Connecticut Pride
New Milford Pride
Triangle Community Center
Monroe Pride
Up2Us
North Haven Pride
Yonkers Pride
pRYEde Community Group
The Reflection Zone
Fairfield Pride
Guilford Pride
Southington Pride
Tony Ferraiolo, LLC