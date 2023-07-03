To the Editor:

The LGBTQ+ Pride groups across New York and Connecticut, who represent thousands of people with diverse backgrounds and experiences, condemn Friday’s [June 30] Supreme Court ruling that suggests discrimination is enshrined in our Constitution.

The highest Court set a chilling precedent that entities serving the public can pick and choose who they serve and deny services to queer customers. What’s more, it comes at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack by legislators across the country.

We, the LGBTQ+ leaders across New York and Connecticut see this decision as a dangerous step on an already roughly paved path towards fascism and the undoing of great gains we’ve made towards equality and justice for all.

Freedom of expression should not be used to discriminate, especially against those most marginalized historically.

We believe that our towns, cities, and country are stronger when we embrace the diversity of our communities and when we can live free from the fear of discrimination or attack.

We call on all businesses to disavow the Court’s validation of discrimination and pledge to serve LGBTQ+ and all customers. We ask you to stand with us and staunchly against hate in all forms.

Signed,

Wilton Pride

Greenwich Pride

Bethel CT Pride

Darien Pride

New Rochelle Pride

Greenburgh Pride

Ossining LGBTQ Alliance

Hastings Rainbow Families

Greater Bridgeport Pride

New Haven Pride Center

Putnam NY Pride

Middletown Pride

Lakeland RISE

Yorktown for Justice

DEI_BedfordNY

Ardsley Pride

Peekskill Pride, Inc.

Lewisboro Celebrates Pride

Easton Pride

Westport Pride

Pelham Pride

Danbury Pride

Suffield CT Pride

Litchfield Pride

Torrington Pride

Connecticut Pride

New Milford Pride

Triangle Community Center

Monroe Pride

Up2Us

North Haven Pride

Yonkers Pride

pRYEde Community Group

The Reflection Zone

Fairfield Pride

Guilford Pride

Southington Pride

Tony Ferraiolo, LLC