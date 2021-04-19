In Need of Fundraising to Stage Spring Musical Outdoors, WHS Theatre Receives $10K Challenge Match

Wilton High School Theatre culminates its annual programming with a Spring Musical as it presents WORKING – The Musical in May with live audiences at an outdoor show for the first time in its history. Rehearsals are underway to produce a show that will provide students, families and the community with safe outdoor performances on the North Field of the high school campus.

Last year, like so many other theatrical and entertainment productions around the world, the WHS spring musical was cancelled weeks into the rehearsal process with no possibility of postponement.

Producing this outdoor theatrical performance requires the rental of essential materials and equipment, including a stage, lighting, generator power and security in addition to typical performance expenses. The Theatre Department will implement added measures to provide for a COVID-19-specific safe space, including detailed signage, designated seating areas, extra PPE and hand sanitizing stations.

All of these new expenses have made it necessary for WHS Theatre to fundraise for the first time in 20 years.

The Theater Arts Association is the non-profit booster club organization spearheading these fundraising efforts. WHS Artistic Director, Kathryn Luckstone was thrilled that the TAA has been offered a $10,000 matching gift from an anonymous donor.

“A gift of this size is extraordinarily humbling. Given the many disappointments we all had last year, it is truly heartwarming to receive such a gift to make the performances this year possible,” Luckstone said.

The TAA’s fundraising now has the goal to meet the donor match. Members of the community wishing to support the TAA in bringing this performance to the stage can contribute directly on the WHS Theatre website.

WORKING – The Musical will feature more than 35 student performers and crew.

Performances will run the third week of May, and ticket sales will begin soon.