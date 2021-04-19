April 19, 2021: Sports Photos by Gretchen McMahon–WHS Girls’ Lax * Wilton Tennis * Wilton Softball

By
GOOD Morning Wilton Staff
-
photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilton High School spring sports teams logged mixed results. Below are some recent photos shot by Gretchen McMahon Photography.

Above (main image), Wilton High School goalie, junior Amelia Hughes makes a great save in the girls’ lacrosse team’s first meet-up of the season against Darien on Friday night, April 16 at Lilly Field. Unfortunately, the Warriors were defeated, 5-10. (photo:  Gretchen McMahon Photography)

In tennis on Saturday, April 17, girls’ tennis had two matches, both resulted in clean sweeps–one over Brien McMahon and the other against Norwalk.

Results against Norwalk: Emma Caldwell #1 singles (6-0, 6-0); Rhea Raghavan #2 singles (6-0, 6-0); Lily Brown #3 singles (6-1, 6-0); Faith Wang #4 singles (6-0, 6-0); Grace Cahill and Annie Caldwell #1 doubles (pictured below, photo:  Gretchen McMahon Photography) (6-0, 6-0); Brooke Latone and Lily Abud #2 doubles (6-0, 6-0); and Kaila Scally and Isabel Payres #3 doubles (6-0, 6-0).

Results against Brien McMahon:  Caldwell (6-0, 6-0); Raghavan (6-2, 6-1); Brown (6-3, 6-1); Wang (6-0, 6-1); Cahill/Caldwell (6-0, 6-0); Vivian Eckert and Olivia Newfield #2 doubles (6-0, 6-0); and Libby Connolly and Mela Rutkowski #3 doubles (6-1, 6-0).

Wilton’s boys also won all seven matches against Brien McMahon:  Dylan Koziol #1 singles (6-0, 6-1); Rahul Vallabhajosula #2 singles (6-2, 6-2); Will Jarvie #3 singles (6-0, 6-2); Jackson Carbonier #4 singles (pictured below, photo:  Gretchen McMahon Photography) (6-0, 6-0); Aidan Jasinski and Owen Dyer #1 Doubles (6-4, 7-5); Cooper Rogg and Aaron Leinberger (6-0, 6-0); and Pamir Canan and Rubin Jha (6-0, 6-0).

Below, varsity softball’s starting pitcher is freshman phenom Grace DiBuono-Krafick. Despite her impressive time on the mound, Wilton lost 5-10 to Darien on April 14. (photo:  Gretchen McMahon Photography)


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here