Kiwanis Club Collecting Supermarket Gift Cards for Wilton Food Pantry This Weekend

The Wilton Kiwanis Club is holding its Fall 2021 Food Drive at Village Market (108 Old Ridgefield Rd.) on Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12.

As part of its “Feed Wilton” effort, the Kiwanis Club traditionally holds quarterly food drives to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is restricted on what its members can collect. For now, to maintain social distance and mitigate potential virus transmission, volunteers will collect gift cards and cash only during the drive. All gift cards and proceeds will be donated to the Wilton Food Pantry.

“For more than a decade, the Wilton Kiwanis Club has conducted food drives,” said Greg Chann, Kiwanis president. “Early on with the pandemic we pivoted to collecting gift certificates, counting on the generosity of our friends and neighbors to support those in Town in need. Working to build better communities with “Feed Wilton,” we want to ensure no one in Wilton is food insecure.”

Although there will not be any collection outside Stop & Shop (due to the store’s corporate-wide pandemic policy), Stop & Shop gift cards are still welcomed. Those can be dropped off in the Kiwanis collection basket in front of Village Market during the Food Drive or mailed directly to:

Wilton Social Services

180 School Rd

Wilton CT, 06897

Attention: Sarah Heath