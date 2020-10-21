LETTER: Girl Scout Suggests Next Supreme Court Justice Should be Asian Woman

To the Editor:

I am a Girl Scout and a student at Cider Mill School. One of our Girl Scout assignments is to learn about Ruth Bader Ginsburg who was an associate Justice of the Supreme Court and only the second woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court.

When I was reading about the nine Justices of the Supreme Court, I realized that the Supreme Court is made up of the following types of people:

five white males

one Black male

two white females (including RBG, who recently past away)

one Hispanic female

I noticed that there are no Asian people on the Supreme Court.

I learned that Supreme Court Justices are appointed by the President of the United States. They can serve for their entire lifetime or until they choose to retire. This means that the chance to appoint a new Justice may not happen often. Since we are almost at the election, I don’t know which President will appoint Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement but I think now is a good time for the President to consider adding an Asian person to the Supreme Court. It would be even cooler if it was an Asian woman.

Sincerely,

BGS, Cider Mill Student and Girl Scout