Wilton Police Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Wilton Police Department is a participant in the Medication Drop-Box Program with a box located in the main lobby of the Wilton Police Department (240 Danbury Rd.) that is accessible 24/7, 365 days of the year to dispose of unused medications. This confidential, free service ensures safe disposal of unused medication, protecting the environment and youth.