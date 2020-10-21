WHS Varsity Volleyball and Boys Varsity Soccer Celebrates Seniors

Two Wilton High School teams will be celebrating seniors this week: Varsity Volleyball and Boys Varsity Soccer.

Volleyball

The Wilton High School Varsity Volleyball Team will celebrate its seniors this Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Nick Zeoli Field House. The ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by the match at 5:30 p.m. against Danbury High School. Due to COVID restrictions, only family members are able to attend.

Seniors team members pictured (l-r): Victoria Fox, Kylie Bell (captain), Julia Swierczynska, Carly Morris (captain), and Kathleen Condos. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Soccer

The WHS Boys Varsity Soccer Team will celebrate its graduating seniors this Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Lilly Field. It will be a “team family only” event this year, in observance of reduced attendance gatherings due to COVID. The Senior Night celebration will be promptly followed by a game against Danbury at 6 p.m.

Senior boys pictured: Front row–Joshua Grass, Jake Lash, Nathan Bennett, Zac Abud, Owen Lillis, Jeremy Lucas. Back row–Cole Iannuzzi, Matthew Koleszar, Ryan Witty, Oliver Dahlen, Arhav Soi, Owen Steckel, Andrew Rubsam, and Will Hughes.

WHS teams celebrating seniors? All are welcome to submit photos and information through our Submit a Story link, located at the very top of every page on the website.