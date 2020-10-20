Think Globally? Act Locally? Wilton Go Green’s New Virtual Way to Get Involved

This article has been contributed by Wilton Go Green.

Wilton Go Green understands that staying positive and being a committed member to our community has been especially hard during these past few months, but we are excited to announce a way for our residents to do just that!

Engage with other community members!

Help Wilton continue a positive path towards a sustainable community!

No experience necessary!

Wilton Go Green welcomes all Wiltonians to join us as we dive deeper into fostering sustainable behavior within our family, friends, and the larger Wilton Community.

Our Board has identified five different Committees and Committee Chairs and we are looking for you to join us!

Waste Reduction Committee–Focus on areas of waste reduction education for Wilton residents around topics such as food scrap collection and recycling. Green Business Committee–Improve our Green Business Designation program and create ways to support local businesses sustainability practices. Green Speaker Series Committee–Organize speakers and/or screenings. Zero Waste Schools Committee–Support our district-wide Zero Waste Schools Initiative and our Zero Waste Schools Coalition. Smart Energy and Transportation–Encourage and educate Wilton residents and town leadership on renewable resources and clean transportation.

Wilton Go Green committees will convene virtually with the first meetings taking place in November. Our committees will also help to design one component of our re-imagined Virtual Zero Waste Faire & Sustainable Living Expo 2021.

Head to our Committee website to learn more and sign up! Remember: No experience necessary!

*****WARNING: You may experience a sense of joy and accomplishment.*********

Uncertain? Check out our website and/or email Wilton Go Green President Tammy Thornton to learn more.