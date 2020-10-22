 Town of Wilton Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt Begins Thursday 

The Town of Wilton is hosting a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt starting Thursday, Oct. 22, running through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Residents are invited to search for a selection of items on the scarecrows around Wilton Center. Using the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt web form on a mobile device, members of the public can walk through the town center to view the scarecrows made by Wilton residents, businesses, and organizations and search for the designated items on the scarecrows. Answers can be recorded and submitted on the form.

A prize drawing will be held at the Monday, Nov. 2 Board of Selectmen meeting. The first three entrants drawn will win gift certificates to select Wilton restaurants. All winners will be notified by email or phone. Participants/winners do not need to be present at the drawing.

For more information, email Sarah Gioffre, the Wilton Coordinator of Community Affairs.