COVID-19 Update Oct. 22–Wilton Cases Rise by 6 Cases in 2 days; Travel Advisory Change; New CDC Guidance

Since GOOD Morning Wilton‘s last update on Tuesday, six more COVID-19 positive cases have been identified in Wilton, bringing the total number of cases to 282.

Statewide there were 850 new positive cases over the last two days, and the positivity rate hovered at 2.9% according to Covid Act Now.

The number of people hospitalized is now over 200 (at 213), and 13 people died over the last two days.

In her update to Wilton residents Wednesday evening, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice warned that the rate of increase in Wilton’s average number of daily cases has exceeded most of the surrounding towns:

“In my October 12th update, I shared average daily case data for Wilton and surrounding communities for the first 11 days in October. That data showed Wilton’s growth rate exceeded many of the area communities. In the 9 days since October 11th, see below, Wilton’s growth rate has continued to exceed that of most area communities.”

Travel Advisory Changes–and Reminder for Parents of Athletes

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont had suggested he was going to make changes to the state’s Travel Advisory, adjusting the determining factors for which states would be added to the restricted list. Part of what inspired the proposed changes was that Connecticut case rates had exceeded the benchmark–and could have qualified for its own restricted list.

Instead, the travel advisory thresholds will remain the same, but the governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have agreed to consider the three states as a region for travel advisory purposes, agreeing not to impose restrictions on residents from the other two states. However, residents are discouraged from unnecessary travel between the states.

In her update, Vanderslice reminded parents of children participating in Town of Wilton sports to remember the participation guidelines when making travel plans for your child. “Answers to the questions on the questionnaire determine a child’s eligibility to participate, not the State’s travel advisory,” she wrote.

Wilton youth sports–including Wilton High School teams–abide by the following participation policy:

Within the last 14 days have you, or anyone in your family returned from one of the high-risk states listed on the State of Connecticut website:

If Yes were you self quarantined for 14 days, or did you get a negative test result 72 hours prior to returning/entering Connecticut?

If yes, and yes = ok to practice

If yes, and no = participation denied

CDC Guidance Change Means More People Considered “At Risk”

On Wednesday, the CDC changed the definition of ‘close contacts’ in its guidance for what is considered “at risk” for contracting COVID-19 for anyone exposed to someone who is exhibiting symptoms or confirmed to have coronavirus. This change expands who would be at risk.

According to the Washington Post, “The guidance … is likely to have the biggest impact on schools, workplaces, and other group settings. Health officials previously defined a “close contact” as someone who spent at least 15 consecutive minutes within six feet of a confirmed coronavirus case. The new guidance defines it as someone who was within six feet of an infected individual for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.”