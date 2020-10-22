Visiting Nurses to Conduct Drive-Through Flu Clinics in Wilton

Flu season is fast approaching and Wilton’s Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will hold three drive-through flu clinics in Wilton in the upcoming weeks.

The non-profit nursing agency will hold the drive-through flu clinics in the parking lot at its offices at 22 Danbury Rd. in Wilton on three consecutive Wednesdays: Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 from 2-4:30 p.m.

“The flu shot is safe and the most effective way to prevent influenza, decrease its complications and help stop the spread of flu,” said Margarita Shapiro, RN, Community Health Nurse at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. “Anyone wishing to avoid contracting or spreading influenza should receive the flu shot prior to flu season, which usually begins in December.”

Those wishing to be vaccinated should visit the agency’s website, print out and complete a Consent/Registration Form, and bring it with them to the flu clinic. As these are drive-through flu clinics, attendees must remain in their cars at all times and wear protective face masks. Attendees are asked that there be no pets in the vehicles.

The cost of the vaccine is $55 for the regular dose and $75 for the high dose, which will be available for those age 65 or over. It can be billed directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare or Harvard Pilgrim. Attendees should bring an insurance card to the flu clinic.

Those wishing to receive the flu vaccine are encouraged to wear short sleeves or sleeves that are easy to roll up. The nurse will administer the flu vaccine through the window of the car in the arm that is closest.

For more information, please call the Flu Info Line at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, at 203.834.6341, ext. 400.