Small Business Grants Available to Help Businesses Respond and Adapt to COVID-19 Recovery

Main Street America has partnered with The Hartford to create a grant program to support brick-and-mortar businesses in commercial districts as they enter the next phases of reopening. Applications for Round 2 of the program will be accepted beginning on Oct. 22, 2020, through Oct. 29, 2020.

According to Main Street America’s website, the HartBeat of Main Street grant program will fund solutions that help small business owners respond and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also help to revitalize and strengthen older and historic downtown commercial districts. Grants of $5,000 to $15,000 will be awarded on a competitive and first-come, first-served basis. A minimum of 50% of grants will benefit diverse-owned businesses, as defined by the Small Business Administration as minority, woman, veteran, disabled, and/or LGBTQ-owned.

For more information about the grant program, visit Main Street America’s website. For questions not answered on the website, reach out by email.