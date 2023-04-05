To the Editor:

Wilton is going through another tough budget decision, trying to figure out how to fund our schools properly without significantly increasing our already high taxes. Yet an even bigger issue is this week’s (Thursday, April 6) Wilton’s Board of Education vote to bring in a program that would divert existing resources away from Wilton children and increase our education budget over time, with no data to support the program’s success or imaginary costlessness.

At Thursday’s meeting, Wilton’s Board of Education will vote on joining the Open Choice program.

This program will bring in five students each year (to start, it could increase in the future) from Norwalk.

We will get to a steady state of [around] 65 children (five each in K-12) once fully implemented if we add five students per year. You should think of this as a vote to add 60-plus children from out of district — nearly three classrooms worth — not five children.

Wilton will receive $3,000 per student, vs. the roughly $23,000 (and increasing) cost per student that we spend each year to educate our children. The sending district keeps half of its education cost-sharing (ECS) grant (from the state) for each child enrolled in the program.

Once a child is in our district, we are committed to that student for his/her entire education. Children cannot be removed for disruptive behavior or due to budget issues.

The argument for Open Choice is that these seats are ‘open’ and that there is no cost for each student, but this is just simply illogical and not true. A large portion of the cost will be diverted attention — having one extra kid in what was a 19-child classroom reduces the teacher’s time per student by over 5%! Do you want your kid to get 5% less one-on-one time with his/her teacher next year? It also reduces specialist time per student and administrator time per student by an even greater amount. Nearly all of the BoE budget, beyond utilities, our bus contract, and the superintendent’s salary (combined [approximately] 8% of the budget) are variable costs that go up and down with enrollment — teacher, administrator, and support salaries. School grounds are covered in the town budget, not the BoE’s budget. Adding 60-plus students to our school system increases the demand for our variable costs and reduces the time these great educators have with each of your children.

Should a child be special needs, a portion of the extra costs will be paid by the Wilton taxpayer — this is how it works in Westport, which is an Open Choice participant. Additionally, the responsibility for holding planning and placement team (PPT) meetings and developing an IEP also will belong to Wilton — this clearly diverts resources away from Wilton’s special education children (again, not costless).

If you are thinking, ‘only five kids won’t take many resources from our kids and special needs resources,’ consider how this will scale once implemented. In 2020 Westport received 67 children (in a much bigger district than ours) through Open Choice, costing nearly $1.3 million, while receiving less than $200,000 from the state. If we think that 60-plus students can somehow be educated for free (or near free at $3,000 each) with no dilution of resources, then I think we’re kidding ourselves!

Also, you might want to ask yourself why Ridgefield, New Canaan, and Darien all decided against Open Choice. Or if you’d want more data to look at than the only study the state has done to look at the results of Open Choice in 2015, which showed no improvement in outcomes for the children from the sending district.

The Board of Education’s duty is to Wilton’s students and taxpayers — I urge them to vote against this costly, resource-diverting program, and vote in favor of our children and special needs resources.

Regards,

Warren Serenbetz