Wilton High School’s Music Department continues to showcase the many talented student musicians who take part in the program. In January, a record number of students (56) auditioned for and were accepted to take part in the CMEA Western Regional High School Festival in Greenwich. Those students were then eligible to audition for the CMEA All-State High School Music Festival.

In all, 14 WHS students were accepted and traveled to Hartford on Friday, March 30-Saturday, April 1 for a series of rehearsals with other talented Connecticut students, as well as noted conductors from around the country. The festival culminated in concerts for each ensemble on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Students who successfully auditioned for All States

Band

Arnav Pandey

Avni Gupta

Connie Gao

Joy Ren

Nolan Medalla

Thomas Stofega

Graham Kowal

Treble Choir

Lucy Beach

Lyra Sharma

Nicole Allers

Choir

Ellis Nichols

Henry Purcell

Koko Layne

Lukas Koutsoukos

Sayuki Layne

WHS Students auditioned and were selected to be part of the all state treble choir at the CMEA All-State High School Music Festival Credit: contributed / WHS Music Boosters

WHS Students auditioned and were selected to be part of the all state mixed choir at the CMEA All-State High School Music Festival Credit: contributed / WHS Music Boosters

Music Students who attended Western Regionals

Band

Liam Boatwalla (Baritone Sax)

Brody Fusco (Baritone Sax)

Arnav Pandey (Baritone Sax)

Arden Hamilton (Bb Clarinet)

Elle Hawthorne (Bb Clarinet)

Joy Ren (Bb Clarinet)

Erin Robins (Bb Clarinet)

Thomas Stofega (Euphonium)

Connie Gao (Flute)

Avni Gupta (Flute)

Maya Kesselman (Flute)

Arushi Patel (Flute)

Melinda Petit (Flute)

Nolan Medalla (Oboe)

Brendan Genereux (Tenor Sax)

Allison Eidt (Trumpet)

Lydia Hall (Trumpet)

Juhayer Huq (Trumpet)

William Joy (Trumpet)

Graham Kowal (Trumpet)

Albert Furman (Tuba)

Santiago Torres (Tuba)

Choir

Nicole Allers (Alto)

Koko Layne (Alto)

Polina Popova (Alto)

Lyra Sharma (Alto)

Lukas Koutsoukos (Bass)

Nicholas Somma (Bass)

Emily Baer (Soprano)

Lucy Beach (Soprano)

Shae Farago (Soprano)

Mahika Godbole (Soprano)

Sydney Gow (Soprano)

Brianna Hekle (Soprano)

Grace Hoermann (Soprano)

Isabella Kaoud (Soprano)

Miya Lasher (Soprano)

Sayuki Layne (Soprano)

Ellis Nichols (Soprano)

Charlotte Stapkowski (Soprano)

Haldan Dickinson (Tenor)

Henry Purcell (Tenor)

Finn Ryder (Tenor)

Brivic Sato (Tenor)

Orchestra

Vihan Jayawardhane (Cello)

Eric Lu (Cello)

Sophia-Lee Lugo (Cello)

Zirun Zhang (Viola)

Adam Famous (Violin)

Eliza Fielden (Violin)

Brianna Hekle (Violin)

Gayathri Sarath (Violin)

Sebastien Shaw (Violin)

Anant Srinivasan (Violin)

Stephanie Tang (Violin)

Jazz

Jekabs Silins (Jazz Guitar)

Spring Scholarship Concerts

In other news, the WHS music department recently held two Spring Scholarship concerts (so-called because Music Boosters seek sponsorship from the community in the form of advertisements to fund scholarships for talented seniors). The first concert on Wednesday, March 22 featured WHS Orchestra and Middlebrook Advanced Strings. The pieces performed included Overture from Lucio Silla by Mozart and Elegy, a piece composed by WHS alum and Royal College of Music graduate Rebecca Nisco. The orchestra also performed several pieces from their recent trip to Disney.

On Tuesday, March 28, the WHS Bands and Choirs performed. They were joined on stage by the Middlebrook 8th grade band for two numbers, one of which was The Avengers. At the start of the evening, the audience was treated to the Wilton High School Percussion Ensemble performing pieces entitled Inferno and Svengali. Percussion Ensemble is a new course offering at WHS, founded last year by band director Troy Williams.

The choral part of the evening featured music by the WHS Chamber singers and Madrigals, as well as performances from WHS’s two a cappella groups, Fermata Nowhere and Unlike the Rest, the latter performing a piece called Runaway with which they recently placed fourth at a state-wide a capella competition.

Coming up: There is more to come for the Wilton Music Department before the end of the school year, including:

April 28: WHS Jazz symposium

May 18-21: The Spring Musical, Mary Poppins, featuring student musicians in the pit orchestra in addition to those on stage.

May 31: A cappella night

June 7: Pops concert

To be kept up to date on Music in Wilton, be sure to follow the Wilton Music Matters Facebook page.