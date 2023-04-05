Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams and published weekly. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the website’s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Team Spirit U9 Wilton Girls

Team Spirit, U9 Wilton girls, led by Coach Andrea Benalcazar faced off with Fairfield on Sunday, April 2, for their first game of the spring soccer season.

Wilton came out energized and ready, with quick forward movement and strong defense. However, Fairfield scored at the end of the first half. Meanwhile, Wilton had twice as many shots on goal with some close ones by Alexandra Spetsaris, Hailey Vagner, Chloe Partenza, and Ella Messina. In the second half, Elizabeth Mims continually drove the ball downfield with Carolyn Queally backing her up with a strong defense. Riane Libertiny, Alexis Chute, Annabelle Robison, Vivian Marks-Parrinello, Sadie Newton, and Scarlett Jaehnig all competed aggressively, though Wilton fell just shy of a victory with Fairfield winning 1-0. The team is already looking forward to its next game, where they take on New Canaan at home.

Wilton 2013 Boys United Soccer Continues Strong Start to Spring Season

The 2013 Boys United team posted a win this past Sunday, April 2, against Old Greenwich to open its spring regular season schedule. On the heels of their first-place finish in the Westport WIN tournament in March, the boys came out strong on a blustery late afternoon at Wilton’s Ambler Farm soccer fields.

Daniel Cameron opened the scoring with a toe poke just past an on-rushing goalie to put United out to an early 1-0 lead. Michael Luppino doubled the lead a few minutes later as he slotted the ball into the back of the net. Old Greenwich quickly responded with two goals to knot the score up at 2-2. Coach Jimmy Ocampo‘s coaching strategy to make full-line substitutions paid dividends as Hendrix Howell found the back of the net to make it 3-2 just before halftime. The tension ratcheted up in the second half as Old Greenwich scored another goal to tie it at 3-3. The second half continued with chances by both sides until Cameron broke the deadlock courtesy of a rocket to make it 4-3. The defense pairings of Jaden Tomacki, Massimo Boot, Gibson Gismondi, and Tristan Murphy thwarted any further opportunities by Old Greenwich. New United team member Adam Gryzwacz had great positioning and passing, while Finn Thorsen, Mason Roy, and Michael Pantelias-Riera relentlessly pressured Old Greenwich throughout the game. United’s goalkeeping was stellar in both halves. The boys will continue their season this Sunday when they host Norwalk.