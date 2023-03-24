Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams and published weekly. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the “Submit a Story” link on the website by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Wilton Soccer Association

Wilton Soccer Teams Compete in Westport WIN Tournament for a Good Cause

Wilton Soccer Association (WSA) teams participated in the Westport WIN tournament on Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19.

The tournament, sponsored by Westport Soccer Association, raises funds for the Coleman Brothers Foundation, which supports players, underserved communities and others actively involved in youth soccer programs who demonstrate a meaningful commitment to sportsmanship, leadership and integrity on and off the field.

Wilton Boys teams competing included the 2014 Crew, 2014 Revolution, 2013 Real, 2013 United, 2012 Blue and 2012 White. Collectively the boys’ teams accumulated an impressive nine wins and four ties and scored 54 goals. Boys 2013 United had the best team record of the day, winning three and securing a tie in their fourth game. Boys 2012 Blue posted a strong 2-2 record in a very tough division. Boys 2012 White scored the most goals on the day, netting 13 to only eight against.

On the Wilton Girls side, competing teams included the 2014 Courage, 2014 Spirit, 2013 Stars, 2013 Pride, and 2012 Blue. Combined, the girls recorded seven wins and two ties, and scored 30 goals. Girls 2014 Courage posted an undefeated record on the day, outscoring opponents nearly 3-to-1. Girls 2014 Spirit won two games and lost two very close and exciting games by just a goal or two. The Girls Stars, Pride and Blue teams played a number of very tight, back-and-forth competitive matches.

The tournament served as a warm-up preceding the full spring season, which begins next week with first practices. The WSA teams compete in the competitive Southwest District League of the Connecticut Junior Soccer Association that oversees 400-plus developmental and competitive teams, all of which commence league play on Sunday, April 2.

The WSA is also currently preparing for its recreational soccer season for Tots, Pre-K, K-2, Grades 3-8, and TOPSoccer for the upcoming spring season. Enrollment is robust as players get ready to return to the field for these fun, in-town teams and programs the week of April 17 following Wilton Public Schools’ spring holiday break. For more information visit the Wilton Soccer Association website.

Wilton Soccer 2013 Boys United Team Opens up Spring Season with Great Tournament Finish

The Wilton Soccer 2013 Boys United participated in the Westport WIN indoor soccer tournament at Staples High School on March 17 to kick off the spring season. Coach Jaime (Jimmy) Ocampo guided the boys to a strong 3-0-1 record in the four-game tournament. The boys kicked off the day with a tough-fought, come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Norwalk. In the second game, the boys shut out the host Westport 1-0, thanks to tremendous defense and a timely goal. The third game saw United win a closely contested game against visiting Glastonbury. In the fourth and final game, the boys won a spirited back-and-forth affair by a score of 2-1 against Danbury that secured their share of first place. The tournament showcased the depth of the Wilton squad, with goals on the day from Gibson Gismondi, Hendrix Howell, Mason Roy, Michael Pantelias-Riera, Michael Luppino, and Daniel Cameron. Strong passing and defense were displayed throughout the tournament from midfield and defenders, including Drake Chapman, Jaden Tomacki, and Tristan Murphy. The spring outdoor season kicks off in late March, with the first outdoor game on Sunday, April 2. 2013 United Credit: Wilton Soccer Association