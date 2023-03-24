Wilton’s Lake Club is having its Spring Open House this Sunday, March 26 from 3-5 p.m. The Lake Club has enjoyed its pristine setting on Thayer Pond Rd. for over 50 years. It features a unique, enviable and the most beautiful campus that includes two lakeside docks; two swimming pools, including one with three-meter and one-meter diving boards; 12 Har-True tennis courts, including four lit for nighttime play; five platform tennis courts; a new playground; two ping pong tables; and a beautiful year-round Spectator House atop the rocky setting.

There’s a vibrancy at the Lake Club that is driven by a year-round focus on social activities and events for families, children and adults. Social activities include rosé night, movie nights, flower arranging, whisky evenings, Fourth of July parade, pumpkin festival and spook house, 12 golf outings, cocktail cruises, a house band and an annual trip to Block Island, among many others.

Activities for children include tennis, swimming, diving, platform tennis, water polo, fishing, small boating, movies, bingo, playground, ping pong, basketball, corn hole and foosball.

The tennis and swim/dive/water polo teams compete against other Fairfield County clubs throughout the summer and platform tennis is year-round, with a focus on the fall and winter months.

“We take great pride in offering a club based on old fashion values and traditions, where members come to the club and feel like it is their family’s second home,” General Manager Hugh Underhill said. “At the Lake Club, our member families create lifetime friendships through the multitude of social and sports programs, competitions, and teams.”

Well known for its racquet sports history and spectacular setting, the Lake Club’s abundance of 12 Har-True courts has been further upgraded this winter and spring as four courts have been completely redone and special irrigation systems have been added to improve play, consistency and wear.

Director of Racquets and Wilton resident Anton Mavrin is proud of the very active racquets programs at the Lake Club, which spans tennis, paddle, ping pong and now pickleball.

“We offer all inclusive programs and teams for players of all abilities, where people creative lifetime friendships through friendly competition and aprés racquets activities,” Mavrin said.

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0019.JPG Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Credit: Lake Club

Further ongoing improvement this year includes the complete makeover of the state-of-the-art pool and the club’s entrance off Thayer Pond Rd.

Underhill is eager to welcome prospective members on Sunday to learn more about the Lake Club.

“The Lake Club is a place where members get treated like family and guests get treated as members. We’d love to extend to your family the invitation to our Open House on Sunday to come see our magnificent campus and facilities, to meet our active Board members, and to get a real feel for our inspiring Lake Club,” he said, adding, “Vacation at home!”