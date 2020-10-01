Letter [SPONSORED]: A Different Warrior Pride

The following letter to the editor was submitted as sponsored (paid for) content.

To the Editor:

I love Connecticut. I grew up here, went to College here and raised my children here. As a demonstration of my appreciation to Wilton and its history, I volunteered as a town commissioner. It is highly rewarding. For those who have not had the opportunity to serve or spend a lot of time attending meetings of the various commissions and boards, you would be proud of the tremendous dedication of our local commissioners and board members. They fight for Wilton and are Warriors in true Wilton fashion. Wilton needs Warriors in Hartford too.

Last year, I became aware of a little-known Senate Bill, SB1107. This Bill, according to the CT Trust for Historic Preservation, allows “the state to unfairly sanction the demolition of historic structures that local municipalities have identified as important and meaningful to their community.”

SB1107 was also opposed by David A. Lehman, Commissioner, Department of Economic and Community Development “because it does not respect the rights of the public or their interest in observing historic resources for future generations.”

Will Haskell, the Democrat State Senate incumbent, not only voted ‘yea’ on SB1107, he seconded it. Bills like this, that chip away at local control, are unfortunately the new norm. There are several other dangerous democrat-proposed bills on the horizon that attack home-rule and Wilton’s ability to preserve its beautiful landscape and historic character. Proposed legislation that deletes consideration of the ‘character of a district’ and its suitability for a particular use. There are proposals that authorize a housing authority to expand its jurisdiction up to 30 miles outside the municipal borders, leaving Wilton completely vulnerable, with entirely no say or defense against the whims of external bureaucrats that lack our love and appreciation for the Town of Wilton.

Wilton needs a Warrior. Someone who will protect our say in local matters. Kim Healy is a Warrior and strong believer in local control. She will fight to protect the rights of Wiltonians. The rights, Will Haskell is happy to vote away.

We cannot trust Will Haskell to protect Wilton’s interests. That is why I am endorsing Kim Healy for State Senate.

Lisa Pojano