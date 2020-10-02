Wilton Soccer Association Thrilled to Kick Off New Season

While there are no orange slices at half-time this season, the Wilton Soccer Association has been enjoying a welcomed “slice of almost normal” to see kids back playing soccer again in Wilton.

A 501(c)(3) non-profit by and for Wilton families, the WSA has a stated mission to positively contribute to the growth of children and the community by reinforcing values such as sportsmanship, teamwork, integrity and respect for others through fun and high-quality soccer experiences. According to president Jason Partenza, WSA programs seek to encourage creativity through the joy of play, promote confidence, challenge and build healthy bodies and minds, and nurture strong friendships.

For a time this past spring and over this summer it was unclear if Wilton would see youth sports back on the fields this fall.

Partenza said WSA volunteers knew that if it were to happen, it wouldn’t be easy and that there would be a meaningful risk that no matter what they did, they could again be faced with insurmountable hurdles beyond anyone’s control.

Despite this, the team pressed forward with one added priority … to make it as safe as possible.

“We were not sure parents and children were ready to participate in such activities yet, but based on countless conversations with all types of constituents, it was clear we had to at least provide an option for all to consider,” Partenza says.

That option had to be Wilton Health Director-approved, Wilton Parks & Recreation-endorsed, Connecticut Junior Soccer Association-certified, and most important, up to the standards and comfort levels of Wilton families. Never had a game that requires only a ball to play been so complicated to deliver!

Through a collaborative team effort, some fortuitous bounces, and the overwhelming support of over 50 parent volunteers and partners in Wilton Soccer, has the WSA been able to get kids back to the fields.

“We took the leap in mid-August and asked families to register for our planned fall programs. To acknowledge the uncertainty in all things, we decided to accept no payments until we knew we could reasonably deliver programs, increased flexibility by limiting all programs to a single season (vs. past multi-season commitments), reduced our prices by finding ways to reduce every excess cost and offered payment plan options along with financial aid for those in need. We also made a commitment to find every interested player a place to play,” Partenza says.

On the field, to improve the chances of the safest possible soccer, WSA has spread out teams and players to a greater degree, increased the time between events to avoid extra interactions, aligned field configurations to encourage social distancing among spectators, asked all coaches and managers to wear masks and more. Of course, the organization benefits greatly from being an outdoor activity on spacious Wilton fields.

Over 500-plus players are now enjoying the WSA’s fall 2020 slate of soccer programs, as Partenza describes them:

“Pre-K and Tots clinics buzzing with future stars

“Our many K-2nd/3rd grade intramural teams feel like they are playing qualifying rounds of the World Cup on a miniature scale, with a ton of smiles to go around

“Our 3rd-8th grade Intramural program is thriving with players enjoying convenient, casual, and fun in town soccer a few times per week

“Our Travel Development and Travel programs are off to a strong start with teams competing in a schedule of league ‘friendlies'”

One program that did not see typical enrollment is the WSA’s TopSoccer, which provides movement and fun through soccer for children with special needs and disabilities. The WSA matches TopSoccer players with high school age volunteer buddies to create mentorship and memories for everyone. Partenza says the WSA is hopeful to see this program return to the fields when conditions further approach normal.

One program is still registering and slated to start this coming weekend: WSA Skills Academies, a six-week program for any child or current player, with skills and fun in a small group setting. More information is available online.

Partenza says everyone involved in Wilton Soccer is thrilled to be back on the field. “Above all else, we are so grateful kids can play, and for the spirit of togetherness and kindness amidst all our Wilton Soccer families and partners during these uniquely challenging times—our #onetownoneteam mantra is alive and well!”