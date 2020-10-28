LETTER [Sponsored]: Does Wilton know how lucky it is to have Kim Healy Running for State Senate?

The following letter to the editor was submitted as sponsored (paid for) content, paid for by the Wilton Republican Town Committee, Carol Lenihan Treasurer.

To the Editor:

Do you know how lucky Wilton is right now to have Kim Healy, a property-owning Wilton resident, mother of four whose children have been in our school system, treasurer of Wilton Library and volunteer, running for the State Senate 26th District?

I am writing to you with enthusiastic support for Kim Healy. Her deep ties to our community are obvious. She’s the candidate with skin in the game who will look out for our community’s best interests. It’s hard to advocate effectively on your constituent’s behalf when your interests are not in alignment with those you purportedly serve. In addition, professionally Kim has worked as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, and she earned her BS in Accounting from Manhattan College. She has volunteered locally as a tax preparer serving retired and low-income individuals. Her intellect and forthright style, in conjunction with her accounting, auditing, budgeting, consulting and tax skills, are what Hartford desperately needs in these pivotal times.

Kim’s three most notable promises are:

Support our police and first responders

Protect local control of Planning and Zoning Boards

Oppose forced regionalization of our schools

All these issues are deeply personal to Kim. Her father and brother have dedicated their lives to protect and serve the public through law enforcement. Again, she has skin in the game when it comes to understanding the true risks that face families with members in law enforcement. She also understands the risks to our communities, our officers and our municipalities of House Bill 6004, which was co-sponsored by Will Haskell and she knows the ramifications of not protecting those who ultimately protect us.

When it comes to protecting our local control of Planning and Zoning in Wilton, Kim knows Democrats are taking aim at Wilton’s local zoning and housing decisions. A bill proposed by Democratic Sen. Saud Anwar (LCO 3562) would eliminate single-family zoning in large swaths of towns statewide and allow city housing authorities to infringe on local town decisions within a 15-mile radius. That takes away Wilton residents’ local accountability for housing and zoning decisions and puts them in the hands of housing authorities in Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwalk, and Stamford. On top of that, the proposal creates statewide, one-size-fits-all decisions for locations within one-half mile of train or bus stations in Wilton, and one-quarter mile from commercial areas.

With respect to school regionalization, Kim is vehemently opposed to forced, coerced or incentivized regionalization and is an active advocate of Hands Off Our Schools. Many of us, Kim and her family included, moved to Wilton for its schools and bucolic setting. She understands the correlation between our property values and our schools, and again has skin in the game and will represent our interests in Hartford.

In closing, Kim Healy is not just a sensible choice for State Senate for the 26th, she is the only choice that has Wilton’s best interests at hand. So again, I ask you, does Wilton know how lucky it is to have Kim Healy running for State Senate 26th District?

Thank you and best regards,

Chris Lineberger

Chair

Wilton Republican Committee