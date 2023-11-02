To the Editor:

After the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, I felt compelled to do something. My daughter asked me why so many houses and businesses displayed signs for Wilton Pride and to support Ukraine but no one was showing support for Israel. I learned that the Jewish Federation of Greater Fairfield County (our local chapter of the Jewish Federation of North America) was giving out Israeli flag yard signs and I started to volunteer in their office.

I was one of several Wilton residents that brought the Israeli flag yard signs back to Wilton. We’ve distributed over 100 signs to Wilton families, both Jewish and non-Jewish. Unfortunately many Jewish residents were scared to display the sign as there has been a history of antisemitism in our community and schools. According to the Anti Defamation League, anti-semitic incidents in the U.S. are rising at an alarming rate. The Israel sign thefts in Wilton and the defacing of the signs in Weston and Westport just reinforce that fear.

While I certainly do not speak for Wilton’s Jewish population, I do know that many members of the Jewish community are scared and traumatized by what is happening abroad and across North America. We are seeing horrors that we never thought our generation would experience. Many of us have family and friends in Israel but all of us as Jews have a connection to Israel. This is so personal — a terrorist organization carried out the most brutal, barbaric attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust and people worldwide are celebrating and shouting for our extermination. It’s been almost four weeks and over 200 hostages (including 30 children) are still being held by Hamas. It’s alarming that the worldwide anti-Israel rallying cry is stronger than the outcry to free the hostages.

I want to encourage the Wilton community to take a stand against terrorism and take a stand against anti-semitism. Here are two ways to do this:

Attend the community gathering on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Wilton Town Green (near the gazebo). See the flyer below for more information. It’s being planned by Wilton residents with support from Wilton’s next First Selectman Toni Boucher. Cantor Harriet Dunkerley of Temple B’nai Chaim, who will be speaking at the event, described it as “a community gathering in solidarity with the victims of the terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7 — a way for people to come together, be strengthened and comforted in prayer and learn about ways they can take action and contribute to much needed humanitarian aid.”

Join the Blue Ribbons for Israel Campaign. As a public act of solidarity with the over 200 hostages abducted by Hamas, we are joining communities across the country in tying blue ribbons on trees and posting pictures on social media with the hashtags #BlueRibbonsforIsrael and #BringThemHome. The Jewish Federation of Greater Fairfield County is handing out ribbons or you can just use your own royal blue ribbon. (I’ve attached pics of some ribbons that are up in Wilton.)

Thank you,

Allie Berger Rabinowitz