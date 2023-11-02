The following is a statement from the Wilton Republican Town Committee (RTC) for which the RTC paid GOOD Morning Wilton to publish. More information on paid content during election season is available in GMW‘s guidelines on election coverage and advertising.

In the aftermath of the Board of Education’s unfortunate and clear descent into partisanship in the past few years, the Row B slate of candidates believe that voters are rightfully wary of the emergence of party politics in our local boards. It is an incredible disservice to all Wilton voters, especially unaffiliated voters, and our candidates believe it has no place in Wilton’s boards.

Seemingly in response to the situation at the BOE, claims of “independence” and freedom from party loyalty have been centerpieces of the campaign of unendorsed Board of Education candidate Sara Sclafani.

Ms. Sclafani’s campaign website, purportedly offering an alternative to partisan politics, states that “division and polarization seem to be growing” and “it’s important to me that the elected representatives for our schools truly listen to the diverse perspectives within our community. I’m running as an unaffiliated candidate because I’m committed to respecting the voices on all sides. I am eager to work with any individuals or groups—regardless of political affiliation…” .

Likewise, at the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum on Oct. 24, Ms. Sclafani assured voters, “I’m committed to keeping politics out of education,” she said, stressing transparency and accountability….I am dedicated solely to what is best for our children.”

These are the right words for a purportedly “independent” candidate to communicate to voters. Unfortunately, Ms. Scalfani’s claims of “independence” and freedom from party loyalty appear to have been empty promises. In fact, the very day after Sclafani’s above representations made at the LWV forum, Wilton Democrats paid for a digital ad campaign on social media attacking Ms. Sclafani’s opponent, Heather Priest. Those ads were very specific in supporting and endorsing Sclafani, at Heather’s expense. They also encourage voters to support Democrats and Sclafani.

If Sclafani disagrees with the ads, disagrees with their tone or content, and is telling the truth about “independence,” she ought to have immediately disavowed the ads and explained. But she didn’t, and voters ought to ask why.

Why has she remained silent?

If Sclafani fails to disavow such party support and attacks, Sclafani’s promises of “independence” are just that: campaign promises.

Last week, voters also heard a lot about transparency from the Board of Education candidates, and how it should be enhanced. Sclafani’s acceptance of financial and other support from the Wilton Democrats and her acquiescence in their partisan, party-driven attack ads — while claiming to be “independent” of party influence — suggests her promises of “transparency” is likewise an empty campaign promise.

The above has importance for another reason: Connecticut law limits the number of endorsed candidates a single party may hold. Sclafani’s accepting the Democrats’ support — which certainly looks and sounds like an endorsement — and benefiting from Democrats’ attack ads, while nominally running as an “independent” candidate, looks like an end-around these statutory minority representation rules.

Paid for by the Wilton Republican Town Committee, Carol Lenihan, Treasurer