The Wilton Interfaith Action Committee (Wi-Act) has the funding to be able to package more than 137,000 meals this year for Rise Against Hunger (RAH) and has the workspace to accommodate over 650 packaging-shift volunteers to do that meal packaging.

Organizers hope any community members available for two hours anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 21 will consider volunteering for a packaging shift.

Packaging shifts run in two-hour time blocks beginning at 9 a.m. Operations are well-spaced over two large production floors at the WEPCO Church Complex 36 New Canaan Rd.). Volunteers can register for any shift online.

This is an intergenerational event with young children (7 years old and older) sometimes serving as volunteers along with grandparents. Over the past 12 years, this event has produced more than 1.5 million meals and is reputed to be the largest single-day RAH volunteer event in New England.

“As important as the life-saving impact of this event for kids who are often starving, the benefit is as great for our community volunteers who have the extraordinary opportunity to experience the joy of service working with neighbors, friends, and family,” said Jack McFadden, the Wi-Act event communications chair.