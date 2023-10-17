Baseball playoff season is the perfect time for a conversation on the sport by two Wilton High School graduates, Ed Porcelli and Jonathan Silverman, who will discuss their books about baseball and how they connect to the current state of the national pastime.

Porcelli’s book, The Last Dance: The Eagles’ Rise to Extinction, is about the last season of a collegiate baseball team. Silverman’s edited collection, Astros and Asterisks: Houston’s Sign-Stealing Scandal, Explained, covers the 2017 baseball scandal in context.

Porcelli is an entrepreneur, baseball coach, and former professional baseball player who has been involved with baseball for 45 years. He is also the author of Scabs Heal All Wounds, about his experience playing with Milwaukee Brewers during the 1994-95 MLB strike that caused the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.

Silverman is a professor and chair of English at UMass Lowell. He is also co-author with Michael Hinds of Johnny Cash International: How and Why the World Loves the Man in Black, which recently won the biennial Peggy O’Brien Book Award. He is a former Fulbright Roving Scholar in American Studies.

Each of the author’s books will be available for sale at the event. Cash is appreciated. Register online or call 203.762.6334. For more information, email Wilton Library.