Close to 200 people of varying denominations took part in an interfaith vigil Sunday evening, Oct. 15 at Temple B’nai Chaim in Georgetown, organized by the Wilton Clergy Association.

Following a bomb threat to a Ridgefield synagogue on Friday, as well as other threats that have been made throughout the state, members of both the Redding and Wilton Police Department were in noticeable attendance.

The vigil, which was also live-streamed to about 60 people, included prayers, speeches, songs, and several personal accounts from people whose lives have been directly impacted by violence in Israel, both last week and in years past.

Having come from a similar vigil at Yale University in New Haven earlier in the evening, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal arrived late to share what he said will be the national response to the Hamas attacks in Israel.

“This war is not against the people of Palestine — the Palestinians — it is against Hamas, which is determined … to eradicate the Jewish people (and) they are determined to destroy the state of Israel,” he said.

Hamas is a Sunni Islamic terrorist organization with Iranian support that, unlike the Palestinian Authority, does not recognize the existence of Israel, nor believe in a two-state solution to the conflict.

“It’s going to be a long haul,” Blumenthal said. “It’s going to be a long, painful, difficult fight.”

Blumenthal said he was headed to Washington, D.C., today (Monday) to help put together a bi-partisan aid package for Israel for a targeted attack against Hamas, likening the group and its tactics to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s that same virus, the virus of hatred that my father warned me about, and the virus of hatred that we see not only in Israel against Jews, but also in Ukraine,” he said, calling Israel this country’s best — and only reliable — ally in the Middle East.

“It will take time to complete this operation and in the meantime, this kind of gathering is such a powerful statement,” he said.

Cantor Harriet Dunkerley welcomes visitors to Temple B’nai Chaim. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Supt. of Schools Kevin Smith, at right, was among Sunday night’s attendees. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Close to 200 people were in attendance for the interfaith vigil. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church addresses the vigil. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Rev. Suzanne Wagner of Wilton Congregational Church shares a prayer. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Rev. Suzanne Wagner of Wilton Congregational Church speaks. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

A baseball-themed kippah worn by one of the attendees. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Officials listen to Carmel Tadmor Kaminer of Ridgefield sing “Al Kol Eleh.” Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Carmel Tadmor Kaminer of Ridgfield sings. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Flanked by his wife, Carmel, Yuval Kaminer of Ridgefield leads a prayer for the Israeli Defense Forces and the State of Israel. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

An attendee follows along with the prayer. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Members of the Wilton Clergy Association join in song. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Swami Balgopal of the Wilton Hindu Temple addresses the crowd. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Tal Keshet of Wilton shares about his Uncle David, who lost his life in Oct. 16, 1973, in Israel’s bloodiest conflict, prior to last week’s violence. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Debbie Ziering of Greenwich shares about the death of her nephew, Aryeh Ziering, last week in Israel. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

U.S. Sen Richard Blumenthal addresses the vigil. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Candlelight closed the ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Redding police officers welcome visitors and stand watch, following anti-semitic threats at Jewish houses of worship elsewhere. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Other speakers included Debbie Ziering of Greenwich, whose nephew Aryeh Ziering, 27, a six-year veteran of the Israel Defense Forces, was killed last week in the attack.

“Our entire family is shattered … This is just one story of the thousands of young men and women who are sacrificing their lives to live peacefully in Israel,” she said.

Tal Keshet, a Wilton resident whose uncle David lost his life exactly 50 years ago on Oct. 16 in the Yom Kippur War, which, up until last week’s violence, had been Israel’s bloodiest conflict. Keshet spoke of standing united.

“Our strong stand against hate and acts of terrorism is crucial,” Keshet said. “There is no justification for terrorism,” he said. “You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism.”

As far as the local community was concerned, comments were shared highlighting the value of not just Israel, but supporting the Jewish community at large, especially given burgeoning issues of anti-Semitism.

“There is strength and there is comfort in being together … We are brothers and sisters in our common humanity, and that’s what we do best — we show up,” said Rev. Suzanne Wagner of the Wilton Congregational Church.

“The strength of our faith is not determined by how loudly we proclaim it, but by how deeply we live it,” she said. “Tonight we are living our faith by being here.”

Cantor Harriet Dunkerley of Temple B’nai Chaim, in welcoming attendees, noted likewise.

“Those of you who have come out to support us, who are not of the Jewish faith, your presence here means more to us than you can know,” she said.

“We need peace among us,” she said. “We need friendship among us. We need understanding among us, more than we ever have before.”

“The world is a very narrow bridge,” said. “The most important thing is to not be afraid.”

Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church spoke to the importance of caring for one another as a community and staying united.

“We recognize that many people in our community are hurting,” he said.

“There are people who seek to do bad things,” he said, “but we must never let it deter us.”