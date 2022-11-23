Music on the Hill of Wilton Presents Holiday Concerts and Community Events

Music on the Hill of Wilton presents its annual holiday concert, “Sounds of the Season,” on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Wilton Congregational Church (70 Ridgefield Rd.).

The concert features the Jubilate Ringers, an 18-member handbell ensemble, and the 30-voice Festival Chorus made up of singers from throughout the region. The concert will include selections for Christmas and Hannukah, as well as lullabies and winter songs. A choral highlight will be “Rejoice!” by Gwyneth Walker, a festive setting of three familiar carols. The Jubilate Ringers, together with Music on the Hill’s Community Children’s Chorus will perform “And All the Bells on Earth Shall Ring,” a festive carol suite by Artistic Director Ellen Dickinson, for handbells and children’s chorus. Flute, double bass, organ, and carols sung by the audience round out the program. This concert is provided without ticket charge as a gift to the community — donations may be made at the door ($25 suggested). This concert for all ages is a fun and festive way to start the holiday season!

The musical holiday fun continues, with “Jingle all the way!” on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., at the Wilton Historical Society. The Holiday Chorus and handbell ringers of Music on the Hill will perform fun holiday and winter songs to bring good cheer to all. Plus, don’t miss Santa’s jingle bell bracelet workshop, a free craft for kids of all ages. This delightful event is offered without charge and coincides with the Holiday Train Show at the Wilton Historical Society. Combined, it promises a great afternoon for all ages, sure to bring the holiday spirit. The snow date for the event is the next day, Sunday, Dec. 4, at the same time.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., all are welcome to join a Community Messiah Sing, where the audience is the chorus. Featuring several guest conductors, including Will Mandelbaum, the director of choral activities at Wilton High School, and string quartet, this Messiah sing will include Part I of Handel’s oratorio, as well as the famous “Hallelujah” and “Worthy is the Lamb” choruses, the final movements of Parts II and III. All singers are welcome, and music lovers are welcome to come and listen as well. The suggested donation for participation is $10, and a portion of the donations collected will be donated to Wilton Social Services for food assistance in the community.

Founded in 2011, Music on the Hill is an independent, community music non-profit that has called Wilton home for the past seven years. With performing ensembles and educational opportunities for adults and children, and free concerts for the community, Music on the Hill strives to bring more music to more people, and to inspire and enrich the community with high-caliber musical offerings.