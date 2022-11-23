Wilton Woman’s Club Brings Cheer to Holiday Season by Giving Back, as It Does All Year Long

The Wilton Woman’s Club (WWC) kicked off the holiday season by keeping its tradition of working with Wilton Social Services and giving back to the Wilton community. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the WWC joined Wilton Police Department officers for the Ogden House Thanksgiving Luncheon. Wilton’s Finest served lunch to 75 seniors, while the WWC handled venue and table set up, food preparation, plating and cleaning up. The WWC will be joining Wilton Social Services and the Wilton Fire Department on Dec. 14 to serve the Ogden House Holiday Luncheon.

In addition to serving at the luncheons, the WWC participated in the Thanksgiving basket program through Wilton Social Services, creating five large Thanksgiving baskets of goods for families in Wilton to use to make their own Thanksgiving dinners. Members donated turkeys, potatoes, stuffing and all the fixings for these baskets.

The WWC regularly stocks the Wilton Food Pantry every week on Monday or Tuesday mornings. Members go to the CT Food Bank in Stamford and fill up two boxes each with meat and produce to bring back to the Wilton Food Pantry. The Wilton Food Pantry has 350 eligible Wilton residents, with about 100 households shopping at the pantry every month. They are open every week of the year and each household is able to go once a week. The WWC has a tradition of providing volunteers to deliver essential frozen meats and assorted fresh produce from the Lower Fairfield Food Bank at the beginning of every week.

The WWC will also participate in home delivery of Thanksgiving meals. Volunteers prepare the dishes and then meet at Comstock Community Center to plate servings and create warm, wrapped meals to deliver to Wilton’s homebound seniors for Thanksgiving.

In addition to all of these wonderful community service activities, the WWC will host its annual Holiday Luncheon at Bernard’s in Ridgefield on Thursday, Dec. 8 and is looking forward to several events planning for members next year. With membership still open and rolling, the WWC’s Board invites community members to join for the holidays and the new year.

The Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 by Betty Sternad to support philanthropy efforts in Wilton. Through the years, the Club has provided financial support for Ambler Farm, Wilton Social Services, Ogden House, the Wilton Town Green, Wilton’s first bicycle path, Wilton ambulance equipment, Adopt-a-Spot, Circle of Care, Stay at Home in Wilton, and Wilton High School seniors through the Betty Sternad Scholarship.

In addition to volunteer activities and philanthropy work, the Club fosters knowledge and communication between women in Wilton with social events such as coffees, interesting local trips, and monthly meetings featuring local speakers. There is also a very active Book Club, Walking Club and Dinner Club to participate in. To learn more about volunteering or becoming a member, visit the WWC website.