New Burger Restaurant May Be Coming to Kimco’s 5 River Rd. Shopping Center

UPDATE, 8:30 a.m. — Owners Seth Leifer and John Gallager (a Wilton resident) have confirmed the eatery is a second location for the New Canaan original.

ORIGINAL POST — Juicy burgers, milkshakes, and fries may be the newest menu items in store for Wilton as a new burger restaurant called Press Burger may be opening in a Kimco Wilton River Park Shopping Center storefront at 5 River Rd. in Wilton Center.

GOOD Morning Wilton has learned that Kimco Realty and an applicant have submitted an architectural plan and photos to the town to be reviewed by the Village District Design Advisory Committee/Architectural Review Board (VDDAC/ARB). That review is scheduled to take place at a special meeting of the VDDAC/ARB tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m. [Members of the public can watch the meeting via Zoom.]

The architectural drawing detail a demolition plan for the interior, that show spaces for seating, counter service and two “sales areas.” It also shows where windows will be situated on the front wall.

The photos show the exterior of the space — one as it currently looks and another digitally altered to show a sign reading “PRESSBURGER” and proposed window placement.

Existing Exterior

Proposed Exterior

According to Wilton’s Director of Planning and Land Use Management Michael Wrinn, Kimco will be the party revising the exterior of the long-empty storefront located between Sweet Pierre’s chocolate and candy shop and Your CBD Store; the restaurant applicant will oversee any demolition and construction work done on the interior.

The plans show that one new window would be installed where a brick facade is currently located, and a second window would be “restored” in a spot that appears to be covered.

Wrinn said the plans have been submitted to the VDDAC/ARB for preliminary consideration to determine if the project requires a formal application.

There is already a restaurant in Connecticut with the same name — Press Burger — which is located in neighboring New Canaan and calls itself “your local burger joint.” The restaurant makes grill pressed burgers that customers can custom create, from choices of protein, buns and over three dozen different toppings and sauces. It also serves milkshakes, vegan and gluten-free items, french fries and salads.

GMW has reached out to both Kimco and Press Burger in New Canaan for confirmation and more details on what the status of the plans are, and to determine if the Wilton restaurant is connected to the New Canaan eatery.

Also on Wednesday evening’s agenda is an appearance by the applicants for Rise Doughnuts with a revised plan for an ADA-compliant access ramp. At a meeting last week, members of the VDDAC/ARB asked the applicant to make changes in where the ramp would be located.