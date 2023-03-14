GOOD Morning Wilton will continue to update this article throughout the day. Bookmark this page for continued coverage.

UPDATE, 1:15 P.M. — Wilton officials have decided to close town offices at 1:30 p.m. today to allow employees to reach home before serious ice buildup begins.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Winter Weather Advisory continues to be in effect for Fairfield County from now until 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 15. Wilton could see snow accumulations of 2-5 inches, or as little as 1-2 inches. The highest elevations across far northwestern portions of Fairfield County will receive 5-7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Motorists are urged to plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the morning or evening commute.

In addition, the areas may experience scattered power outages.

NWS Forecast

Tuesday afternoon: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 3 p.m. The high will be near 36 degrees, with wind chill values between 25-30 degrees. West wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, with a possible total daytime snow accumulation of 1-2 inches.

Tuesday evening: Snow continues before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Temperatures will hold steady around 35 degrees with wind chill values between 20-25 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 14-19 mph increasing to 20-25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%, with possible new snow accumulation of less than one inch.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees (wind chill values between 20 -30 degrees. Windy, with a northwest wind 25-28 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28 degrees and wind chill values between 20-25 degrees. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20-25 mph decreasing to 14-19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14, 8:15 A.M. — Overnight, North Wilton saw a dusting of snow, but the bulk of the expected snowfall from the Nor’easter bringing blizzard-like conditions to New England will hit today.

Snowflakes have already started to fall with more moderate to heavy wet snow expected to overspread the entire state during the early afternoon. The wet snow combined with strong north winds will likely cause significant additional power outages across Connecticut during the afternoon. Moderate to potentially major impacts are expected on afternoon driving conditions and power outages with snowfall rates over one inch per hour at times.

GOOD Morning Wilton spoke with power and tree crews from Mississippi that arrived in Wilton this morning after traveling two days to get here to assist Eversource with storm response. At 7:45 a.m., they were on standby at the corner of Danbury Rd./Rte. 7 and School Rd., waiting for instructions from Eversource. Power and tree crews that traveled from Mississippi to help Eversource with storm response wait on standby before the March 14, 2023 Nor’easter. Credit: GOOD Morning Wilton

Tonight, the heavy wet snow is forecast to taper down to bands of light to moderate snow that may continue overnight into Wednesday. Strong northwest winds gusting to 40-50 mph will continue to cause additional power outages.

On Wednesday morning, March 15, any lingering bands of light snow should end around daybreak. A minor to moderate impact is expected for the morning rush hour with slush and some black ice on some roads.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered all executive branch state office buildings closed to the public on Tuesday, March 14, and has banned all tandem tractor-trailers and empty tractor-trailers from traveling on Interstate 84 statewide today as well.

Wilton town offices and schools are currently open as of 8 a.m.