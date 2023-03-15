During a cold, windy March weekend that chilled the bone, the generosity of the people of Wilton and surrounding communities warmed the heart of Wilton Kiwanis Club volunteers who greeted customers at the Village Market and Stop & Shop to collect donations serving the food insecure through the Wilton Food Pantry.

The community showed its generosity and care by giving $12,414 in cash and gift cards. For more than a decade these quarterly “Feed Wilton” food drives have averaged more than $40,000 annually.

“We witnessed a true spirit of giving from all ages — parents letting small kids donate a dollar with a smile, elderly shoppers pulling cash from their wallets, while others added gift cards to their grocery tab and graciously donated. Every dollar helps others eat and survive another day or week,” Kiwanis President-elect Mike Whitted said.

He added that the reward for Kiwanians is the satisfaction of helping and, offered thanks to Stop & Shop and Village Market for their support as well as “to the community and its wonderful people for this, yet another, pouring out of care and love for others to Feed Wilton.”

Under the leadership of Tom Connors, a total of 17 Kiwanis Club members and one spouse (and a dog) braved the weather elements to serve the community. Many volunteered for multiple shifts, including Boehly, who led the Kiwanis team with three shifts.

The 18 Kiwanis greeters were Bill Brennan, Carol Boehly, Connors, Dave Gortz, Rudi Hoefling, Whitney Janeway, VJ Kumar, Bill Mathews, Jack McFadden, Gail Moskow, Ray Moskow, Mike Safko, Don Shannehan, Day Shields, Jerry Sprole, Ross Tartell, Bob Tortorella and Whitted, (and Bella).

To learn more about Wilton Kiwanis visit the Wilton Kiwanis website and ask to receive the monthly ‘Happenings’ community newsletter.