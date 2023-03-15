William Price, 55, of Wilton, passed away on February 17, 2023.

Will was born to Roy and Helen Price on June 20, 1967, in Newark, NJ. He graduated from North Arlington High School in 1985 and William Paterson University in 1990. Will worked in various companies throughout his career and was most recently the Vice President of Sales and New Business Development at ABC Imaging.

Will packed a lot of life into 55 years. Before meeting his wife Melissa, he traveled extensively through Europe and Asia. In 2003 Will met his soulmate Melissa and they were married in 2008. In 2009 they welcomed Liam and then Henry in 2014. Will adored his family and truly loved to spend time with them. Will was known to family and friends as a fun-loving, big-hearted guy with a witty sense of humor. He could be found fishing & crabbing, cooking amazing meals and cheering for his much-loved New York Yankees. Will loved his time living in New York City where many memories were made with Melissa, Liam and Henry. He was a huge baseball fan, and while a faithful Yankee fan, he could be found visiting stadiums all over the country with his family and friends.

Will is survived by his wife, Melissa Perilli Price, and two sons, Liam, age 13, and Henry, age 9 of Wilton, CT as well as his siblings, Roy Price (Leuwann), Gwen Gangi (Edward), Nancy O’Malley, and Lorraine Price (predeceased); his in-laws Vincent and Sheila Perilli; and many nieces and nephews.

Will was a very special person who was adored by everyone who met him. He was the kind of person who truly lit up a room when he entered. When Will arrived it meant that a good time would be had by all. Great Food, Great Wine and of course Great Laughter. He will be missed but the memories created will last forever in our hearts.

Go Yankees!

A Celebration of Life will be held in May 2023.