State COVID-19 Update, April 20: Highest Single-Day Case Increases for State, Fairfield County

Gov. Ned Lamont issued his daily update for Monday, April 20 on the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

After two days of numbers that gave the governor hope, the data showed big jumps in positive cases and deaths (for both CT and Fairfield County), as well as an increase in the number of statewide hospitalizations again. In fact, Monday was the highest single-day increase for both the state and Fairfield County.

By the Numbers (April 20)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 1,853 April 19: 412 April 18: 741 April 17: 925

Total CT cases: 19,815 (includes more than 62,806 tests – 3,047 on April 20 – conducted in state and private labs)

(includes more than tests conducted in state and private labs) Total People currently hospitalized: 1,919 (+18) April 19: 1,901 (-37)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 733 (-13) April 19: 746 (-30)

Total Fairfield County cases: 8,320 (+886) April 19: 7,434 (+71)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 1,331 (+204) April 19: 1,127 (+41) April 18: 1,086 (+50) April 17: 1,036 (+65) April 16: 971 (+103)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 512 (+65) April 19: 447 (+15) April 18: 432 (+7) April 17: 425 (+19) April 16: 406 (+41)



It should be noted that the day-to-day changes reflect newly reported cases, deaths, and tests that occurred over the last several days to a week.

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

SNAP participants receive second round of emergency food benefits Monday

The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced Monday that the second round of emergency food benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) were delivered to nearly 108,000 households. Authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, the extra food benefits are being distributed to those households that are not currently receiving the maximum SNAP benefits allowed for their household size. This means that all households in SNAP are receiving the maximum food benefit allowable for their household size, even if they aren’t usually eligible for the maximum benefit.

The first round of emergency SNAP benefits were delivered to households on April 9. For more information, visit CT SNAP webpage.

Connecticut Office of the Arts announces grants available for Connecticut artists impacted by pandemic

Recognizing that artists provide inspiration, connection, and education, particularly at times when the creative sector is needed most, the Connecticut Office of the Arts–a state office housed within the Department of Economic and Community Development–Monday announced that two grant programs have been created to help local artists negatively impacted by COVID-19:

The Connecticut Artists Relief Grant program will provide $500 grants to over 100 individual artists and teaching artists who live in the state and whose creative practices and income are being adversely impacted by the safety measures put into place to prevent the spread of the virus. The grant is partly funded by the New England Foundation for the Arts.

program will provide $500 grants to over 100 individual artists and teaching artists who live in the state and whose creative practices and income are being adversely impacted by the safety measures put into place to prevent the spread of the virus. The grant is partly funded by the New England Foundation for the Arts. The Connecticut Artists Respond Grant program helps artists translate and present their art virtually. Individual or collaborative artists who create or have created projects that respond to the needs of the times by presenting art activities, classes, or other creative experiences online at no cost to the public will be eligible for $1,000 or $2,000, respectively.

Applications will be accepted for both programs through May 4, 2020. For specific questions, artists should email Tamara Dimitri and teaching artists should email Bonnie Koba.