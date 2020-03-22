State COVID-19 Update, March 21: CT Cases at 223, More State-Level Changes made

In addition to changing the way towns like Wilton will adopt the budget for Fiscal Year 2021, Gov. Ned Lamont issued other news and changes by executive order on Saturday, March 21.

By the Numbers (as of March 21)

New positive cases in CT residents: 29

Total CT cases: 223 (includes 3,100 state and private labs)

People hospitalized: 43

Fairfield County cases: 140 (+18 since March 20)

CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 5 is (+1 since March 20)

For more data on testing performed in Connecticut, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in every municipality in the state, visit the CT Department of Public Health webpage.

Gov. Lamont’s Public Order

Governor Lamont Friday signed his 10th executive order, providing broad relief for municipalities regarding procedures, notice requirements, and deadlines for various proceedings and decisions, including:

Extends additional budget adoption deadlines

Suspends the in-person budget adoption requirement for municipalities

Suspends the in-person budget adoption requirement for boards of education

Extends municipal deadlines and waiver of penalties related to municipal planning, assessment, and taxation

Suspends the in-person filing requirements related to municipal planning, assessment, and taxation

Suspends deadlines and makes modification to public hearing and appeals requirements for assessment and taxation

Extends new reporting requirements on properties

Suspends, modifies, and clarifies certain municipal procedural requirements and time limitations regarding notice, commencement, and holding of public hearings, decisions, and appeals, including land use and other municipal boards.

The governor is grateful for the assistance of the Connecticut Bar Association Land Use Section, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, the Council of Small Towns, and the many local officials and attorneys who worked hard to put together the broad package of municipal procedural relief included in today’s order.

In addition, it enacts several necessary changes related to Medicare Part D and HUSKY B costs, student privacy, visitation in Department of Children and Families facilities, pharmacy regulations, and corporate meetings, including:

Modifications to DSS benefits

Suspension of requirements that public assistance eligibility reinvestigations be conducted at least every 12 or 24 months

Suspension of copayments for full benefit dually eligible Medicare Part D beneficiaries

Suspension of copayments for HUSKY B clients

Suspension of limitations on refills of non-maintenance medications for HUSKY beneficiaries

Flexibility related to the Student Data Privacy Act

Modifications related to the Department of Children and Families (DCF)

Limits on visitation with children placed in the care and custody of DCF

Limits on visitors to facilities that treat children or youth with psychiatric disabilities

Waiver of in-person service, screening, and hearing requirements for facilities that have limited visitor access

Modifications to Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) regulations regarding pharmacies

Provides pharmacists the ability to refill non-controlled substance prescriptions for up to 30 days in the event they are unable to contact the prescribing practitioner

Provides the commissioner of DCP with the authority to waive pharmacy operation regulations

Suspension of requirements for corporations to hold shareholder meetings in-person

Requests for Personal Protective Equipment

The state has received responses from more than 100 members of the public, businesses, and philanthropic organizations since launching its request Friday for Personal Protective Equipment for use in Connecticut’s hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) is partnering with United Way 2-1-1 of Connecticut to collect responses from those willing to make donations. Anyone who has these vital materials and would like to donate them to Connecticut’s medical community should fill out the online form.

Requests received are being reviewed by staff at DPH and United Way to ensure that the donations meet the needs of Connecticut’s medical community.

Items being requested by the state at this time include:

N95 Respirators

Face Masks/Surgical Masks

Face Shields

Surgical Gowns

Gloves (nitrile, or non-latex)

Thermometers

Thermometer Covers (if applicable to type of thermometer)

Hand Sanitizer

Other Medical Items

Non-Essential Business Information

The Department of Economic and Community Development is preparing guidance to Connecticut businesses for implementation of the governor’s executive order issued Friday directing the statewide closure of all non-essential, in-person business functions beginning Monday, March 23, at 8:00 p.m.. It plans to release the guidance prior to the order going into effect, on the state’s coronavirus website.