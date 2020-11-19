Still Time to Give before Thanksgiving: Wilton Food Pantry Accepting Donations Now

There’s still time to do some giving before Thanksgiving.

The Wilton Food Pantry, a service provided by the Social Services Department of the town of Wilton, is currently accepting donations in preparation for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the department to change the way it usually collects donated resources. In past years, Social Services welcomed donations of items from the public that were then assembled into Thanksgiving baskets filled with everything clients would need to celebrate the holiday.

Director of Social Services Sarah Heath explained, “We are incredibly lucky that we have been getting some very generous donations despite the fact that we aren’t doing our usual Thanksgiving baskets this year. We are asking any residents that would like to, to donate to our gift card drive.”

Gift cards may be placed in the secure lockbox located outside the door on the lower-level side of the Comstock Community Center building (180 School Rd.).

Heath added, “And we always accept food to our food pantry.” Food donations should be non-perishable and may be placed in the easily accessible shed behind the Comstock building. (Gift cards should not be left in the shed.)

The food pantry regularly serves over 300 eligible Wilton residents who struggle to afford food and groceries.

Donations can be made without prior notice, but Heath appreciates an email or a phone call 203.834.6238 in advance, when possible, especially for larger donations.