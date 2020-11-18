Town of Wilton Makes Transfer Station Tickets Ordering and Payment for Wilton Transfer Station Tickets Now Available Online

Town of Wilton Transfer Station tickets are now available for ordering and payment on the town’s website. Placing an order online is easy and convenient. Transfer Station vehicle permit stickers can also be ordered online. Permits and tickets can be picked up at Wilton Town Hall drop box (located at 238 Danbury Road in the rear vestibule) or mailed to a home address.

Vehicle permit stickers are required to access the Transfer Station and are available at no charge to Wilton residents with vehicle registration or proof of residency. There is a limit of two permits per household. Vehicle permit stickers issued for 2018 and prior years will remain valid until further notice. Transfer Station tickets are required for disposal of certain waste streams. For more information about waste streams, please refer to the Wilton Transfer Station Guide.

The Wilton Transfer Station accepts household waste and recyclables that originate from residential properties in the Town of Wilton and other waste streams like bulky waste, construction debris, scrap metal, and electronics waste. The Transfer Station does not accept hazardous waste, waste oil, propane tanks, paint, and yard waste like grass clippings, leaves, trees, or storm debris. Please refer to the Wilton Transfer Station Guide and Transfer Station Map & User Guide for more information.

The Transfer Station, located on Mather St. about .7 miles north of the intersection with Honey Hill Rd., is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The Transfer Station 2020 Holiday Schedule remains in effect.

For more information on Transfer Station permit stickers and tickets, email the town clerk or call 203.563.0106. For questions about the Transfer Station please contact Jen Fascitelli at via email or by calling 203).563.0152.