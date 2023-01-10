The following post is from a press release issued by the Town of Wilton.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz is planning to hold a Vietnam Veterans recognition ceremony in Wilton for all veterans from any branch of the services who were on active duty during the Vietnam War (1961-1975). All who served during that time will be invited regardless of where they were stationed.

To assist Bysiewicz’s office, the Town is asking interested veterans who served during the Vietnam War (1961-1975) and would like to participate in the upcoming ceremony to please contact Sarah Heath, Department of Social Services Director and Municipal Veterans Representative by email or by calling 203.834.6238. Veterans in need any sort of support may also reach out to Heath for assistance.