Long before Santa took his trip around the world on Dec. 25, he made a stop at the Wilton Family YMCA to visit with all the good little children of the towns of Wilton, Redding, Norwalk, and beyond for his yearly breakfast with them.

On Dec. 10, close to 200 youth, parents, and other family members came together to enjoy pancakes, sausages, milk and juice, and to spend some time with Jolly Saint Nick himself. They were also able to give him their wish lists for his upcoming journey back to the North Pole, have story time with Deborah McFadden, color, and make reindeer food.

Each year the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, in collaboration with Wilton residents Jack and Deborah McFadden, recognizes graduating Wilton High School seniors by celebrating and remembering the life and achievements of their daughter, Melissa McFadden, and honoring her spirit.

The breakfast helps raise the funds for the scholarship presented to individuals who have demonstrated compassion, dedication, and a desire to improve the lives of individuals with intellectual and physical challenges in the Town of Wilton. Many of the past recipients have gone on to pursue careers in education or other areas supporting people with special needs.

“Breakfast with Santa is a wonderful YMCA tradition that is not only a joyful Christmas/Holiday experience but also supports a good cause,” the McFaddens said. “We appreciate the YMCA staff that makes this event special. Nothing compares with the wonderment in the eyes of the children. For us, we enjoyed meeting young families who were new to Wilton. There is no better introduction to our loving community than to be part of the Wilton Y.”

This year’s breakfast helped raise roughly $2,000 which will be granted to worthy WHS seniors next year. YMCA officials called it a success and gave special thanks to Santa and all of Santa’s Helpers who prepared the hearty meal.

For more information about the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, please visit the website or stop in for a visit.