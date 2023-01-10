The first week of the new year saw the start of the regular season for winter sports, and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ host, Wilton High School sophomore Alex K., was excited to be back to bring readers all the details and results.

This week’s episode features the WHS boys basketball and hockey teams.

Plus, GMW also has Gretchen McMahon Photography images.

Credit: contributed

UPDATE, 10:40 a.m. — WHS senior Jill Roberts competed at the 29th annual Armory Hispanic Games on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Armory on Fort Washington Avenue in New York City. This meet is attended by high school track teams from up and down the Eastern seaboard.

Roberts competed in the 55-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash. In the 55-meter hurdles, she headed into the finals in the number one spot after clocking the fastest time in the nine preliminary heats. She went on to win the 55-meter hurdles event finals with a time of 8.36 seconds, setting a new WHS record and a personal record.

Roberts’ finishing time positioned her currently as number two in Connecticut and number 21 nationally for high school girls in the 55-meter hurdles for the 2022-2023 season. It also qualifies her to run in the Emerging Elite Division in the Nike Indoor Nationals, March 10-12, 2023, to be held at the Armory in NYC.

In the 200-meter dash, Roberts placed ninth overall, with a time of 25.78 seconds. This is the second fastest time at Wilton High School. The WHS record is 25.59, also held by Roberts.

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here. Season 2 Episode 1 “Warrior Sports Week on GMW”