Vanderslice COVID-19 Update: Can Peace Walk Happen with COVID-19 Gathering Laws?

In her nightly update for Monday, June 1, on the town’s response to COVID-19, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice addressed why tonight’s Walk for Peace and an End to Racism will be able to take place under restrictions on the number of people who can gather.

Vanderslice emphasized the fact that the event is sponsored by the Wilton clergy, and considered religious.

“Residents have emailed wondering how Wilton clergy can hold this event in a legal and safe manner. Members of Wilton’s clergy spoke with Police Chief/Emergency Management Director John Lynch and me to ensure consistency with the Governor’s executive orders and health and safety requirements,” Vanderslice wrote.

She listed what she said were “key aspects of the plan and decision making”:

“The Governor’s Executive Order 7TT allows for outdoor religious gatherings of up to 150.

“The event is outdoors, consisting of a single file walk on the sidewalk from the Wilton train station to the parking lot at Our Lady of Fatima Church , prayer/comments in the parking lot and a walk back to the Wilton Center train station.

"Wilton clergy held a similar event in 2017, which was attended by less than 100 people.

“Participants will maintain social distance and wear a face covering, unless exempt under the executive order. Proper protocols for an outdoor service will be followed.”

To enable residents to participate, without attending in person, GOOD Morning Wilton has offered to livestream the event.

Case numbers

Vanderslice provided COVID-19 case numbers as released by the state.

“Today CT Department of Public Health reported previous case and death statistics included laboratory-confirmed and probable cases and deaths. Today’s reporting and future reporting will provide separate amounts for laboratory-confirmed and probable.”