WHS Girls Varsity Soccer and Varsity Field Hockey Celebrate Seniors

Two Wilton High School teams will be celebrating seniors this week: Girls’ Varsity Soccer and Varsity Field Hockey.

Soccer

The WHS Girls’ Varsity Soccer Team will be celebrating its graduating seniors this Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at Lilly Field. It will be a “team family only” event this year, in observance of reduced attendance gatherings due to covid. The Senior Night celebration will be promptly followed by a game against Norwalk at 6:30 p.m.

Senior girls pictured above (l-r): Ellen Chiappetta, Libby Connolly, Kaila Scally, Piper Chase, Ashley Carbonier, Maureen Campbell, Catalina King, Janet Johnson, Maddy Wecker, Alexis Castaldi, Shelby Dejana, Kira Howard, and Maddie Pfeiffer (Photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Field Hockey

Wilton field hockey fans will celebrate its varsity seniors at 4 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 23, immediately before the varsity game when the Wilton Warriors Field Hockey Team takes on the Danbury Hatters at the WHS Stadium. (COVID-19 restrictions on fans and spectators will be in effect.)

Pictured (l-r): Nina Sylvester (captain), Sophia Savage, Caroline Gruseke, Meg Likly, Rachel Calabrese, Caroline Luciano, and Michelle Prario (captain)

WHS teams celebrating seniors? All are welcome to submit photos and information through our Submit a Story link, located at the very top of every page on the website.