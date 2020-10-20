Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2020): 13 Properties Sold, Three for over $1 Million

By
Kathy Bonnist
-

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2020, there were 13 properties that changed hands, with three of those properties sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important:  Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

  • 5 Weeburn Lane:   Raymond and Christine Sutherland to Yuming Huang and Yichao Yu, for $745,000.

  • 87 Glen Side:  Joan Richter to Angeli Gulati, for $410,000.

  • 515 Belden Hill Road:  Kara Crowther to Melissa Crowther, for $0.00 (quit claim)
  • 32 Lambert Common:   Helen Simms to James Campbell, for $515,000.

  • 46 Musket Ridge Road:   Christopher and Margaret Rose Carr to Jaison and Sherin Panacherry, for $875,000.

  • 7 Sugarbush Court:  Fernando and Monique Pereira to Jaime and Shawn Merritt, for $785,000.

  • 193 Pipers Hill Road:   Scott Weber to Christopher and Ashley Reardon, for $1,251,616.

  • 126 Dudley Road:   Nicola and David Sherwood to Graham and Nicole Coates, for $1,100,000.

  • 87 Belden Hill Road:  John Decicco Estate to Susan Schoolfeld and Anthony Hines, for $960,000.

  • 44 Marvin Ridge Place:   Margaret Dwyer to Brandon and Julie VanBalen, for $770,000.

  • 14 Shadow Lane:  Edward and Shirley Bergin III to Whiterton Trust LLC, for $301,000 (lot, no photo available).
  • 15 Sunset Hill Road:  Gary and Kathleen Skiba to David Maurrasse, for $569,000.

  • 77 Pheasant Run:   Alexa Weeks Pessoa to Alexander Thorne Sieke and Helen Lansdown Resor, for $1,200,000.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here