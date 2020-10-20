Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2020): 13 Properties Sold, Three for over $1 Million

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2020, there were 13 properties that changed hands, with three of those properties sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

5 Weeburn Lane: Raymond and Christine Sutherland to Yuming Huang and Yichao Yu, for $745,000.

87 Glen Side: Joan Richter to Angeli Gulati, for $410,000.

515 Belden Hill Road: Kara Crowther to Melissa Crowther, for $0.00 (quit claim)

32 Lambert Common: Helen Simms to James Campbell, for $515,000.

46 Musket Ridge Road: Christopher and Margaret Rose Carr to Jaison and Sherin Panacherry, for $875,000.

7 Sugarbush Court: Fernando and Monique Pereira to Jaime and Shawn Merritt, for $785,000.

193 Pipers Hill Road: Scott Weber to Christopher and Ashley Reardon, for $1,251,616.

126 Dudley Road: Nicola and David Sherwood to Graham and Nicole Coates, for $1,100,000.

87 Belden Hill Road: John Decicco Estate to Susan Schoolfeld and Anthony Hines, for $960,000.

44 Marvin Ridge Place: Margaret Dwyer to Brandon and Julie VanBalen, for $770,000.

14 Shadow Lane: Edward and Shirley Bergin III to Whiterton Trust LLC, for $301,000 (lot, no photo available).

15 Sunset Hill Road: Gary and Kathleen Skiba to David Maurrasse, for $569,000.