Wilton Real Estate Report (Oct. 2-8, 2020): $17 Million Commercial Sale Leads 19 Properties Sold, Including Two Residential Sales Over $1 Million

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Oct. 2-8, 2020, there were 19 properties that changed hands, including a commercial property at 60 Danbury Rd. that sold for $17,100,000. Of the residential property transfers, two sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

52 Range Road: Dawn Clark to June Amori for $580,000.

154 Deer Run Road: Louis John Medico, Sr. Estate to Jose Gabriel Carvajal and Maria Bassas, for $488,000.

43 Lambert Common: Marino Passero Estate to John Cocozza, for $485,000.

118 Old Kings Highway: David Popoff and Diedre Hicks to Neil and Anne Hamilton, for $670,000.

38 Pheasant Run: Pheasant Development LLC to Alexander and Danielle Melcher, for $760,000.

23 Wicks End Road: Jacqueline and Wallace Shaw to Michael John and Jessica Savinelli, for $980,000.

97 Glen Side: Jennet Shelley to Charles Hogan, for $300,000.

26 Ruscoe Road: US Bank Trust NA Trust to Walter and Linda Valentine, for $800,000.

78 Belden Hill Road: Lyndall and Joe Fry to Ofer Eliezer Levy, for $865,000.

18 Sugarbush Court: W K Remodeling LLC to Michael Roach and Michelle Newman, for $584,000.

22 Coley Road: Guy and Thuy Harris to Mark Bartlett and Christina Pierozzi, for $1,246,000.

206 Dudley Road: Carol Bauer to Rubinetto De Roses Trust, for $1,335,000.

56 Cobbs Mill Road: George Schmidt and Penelope Maxwell to Grantee LLC for $505,000.

41 Erdmann Lane: James Abbott Estate to Keane Levy and Meaghan Nagurney, for $515,000.

50 Village Court: Barbara and Sidney Budge Riefe to Princelal and Hency Chiriyankandath, for $460,000.

11 East Meadow Road: Thomas and Andrea Sato to John and Clarissa Cannavino, for $800,000.

46 Old Kings Highway: Michael and Angelica Horaitis to Chukweumeka Agwu, for $849,000.

38 Fawn Ridge: Lauren LaFronz to Jeideep Ramamoorthy Renganathan, for $400,003.