WHS Singers Open for Rockettes at Radio City Christmas Spectacular

WHS Singers perform at 2021 Radio City Christmas Spectacular (photo: Sarah Beach/contributed)

It’s not every day that Wilton High School singers make it to the Radio City Stage. But this past Sunday, Nov. 21, the WHS Madrigals and members of the WHS a capella group were given the opportunity to sing at the prestigious venue and open for the Rockettes at the start of the annual “Christmas Spectacular” show as part of the “Sounds of Christmas” program.

Below, the singers warm up before the performance:

