WHS Weekend Sports Update: CIAC State Champions! Football Wins! State Silver Medalists!

By
Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
-
The state Class LL final championship game remained tied after regulation and went into two 15-minute overtime periods and still no score. Wilton and Staples were named Co Champions. (photo: Gretchen McMahon photography)

There was a lot of GOOD news for Wilton High School teams this past weekend!

The Girls Soccer Team is now Class LL State Co-Champions after tying Staples through a scoreless game and two 15-minute overtimes. WHS goalie Erynn Floyd was named the Tournament MVP as well.

Wilton’s Field Hockey team were silver medal winners as finalists in the 2021 Class L State Championships in a final round that saw New Canaan win 3-1.

2021 WHS Field Hockey CIAC Class L State Finalists (photo: Gretchen McMahon photography).

And at Friday night’s football game, the Wilton High School seniors were honored at senior night. The team routed Pimperaug 43-0.

Kevin Hyzy grabs the interception in Friday Night’s final game of the season at Veteran’s Stadium. (photo: Gretchen McMahon photography)
Football Seniors with their parents were honored before Friday Night’s game against Pomperaug. (photo: Gretchen McMahon photography)

