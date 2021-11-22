WHS Weekend Sports Update: CIAC State Champions! Football Wins! State Silver Medalists!

There was a lot of GOOD news for Wilton High School teams this past weekend!

The Girls Soccer Team is now Class LL State Co-Champions after tying Staples through a scoreless game and two 15-minute overtimes. WHS goalie Erynn Floyd was named the Tournament MVP as well.

1 of 2

Wilton’s Field Hockey team were silver medal winners as finalists in the 2021 Class L State Championships in a final round that saw New Canaan win 3-1.

And at Friday night’s football game, the Wilton High School seniors were honored at senior night. The team routed Pimperaug 43-0.