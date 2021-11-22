Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 12-18, 2021): $2.4MM Home and Prominent Wilton Center Property Among Sales

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Nov. 12-18, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported eight properties transferred to new owners.

One is a commercial property at 151 Old Ridgefield Rd., in the very heart of Wilton Center.

Built in 2009, the 0.83-acre property is well-known as the home of Sun Spa and Nails, Bianco Rosso and the Conservatory of Dance, among other businesses.

It was sold for $4.9 million by Sun Plaza, LLC, which names David Kim as principal, to Sun Plaza Center, LLC, formed in August of this year, according to state records. The principals are listed as Olga Cherkasova and Dmitriy Gorbunov.

Of the seven residential properties that changed hands, four were over the $1 million mark, including one that sold for nearly $2.4 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.



GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

21 Edith Lane (1.16-acre lot): Wilfred T. Desola to Sycamore, LLC, for $210,000

>97 Warncke Road: Anthony A. and Angela Grandolfo to Anna Yevzelman and Noah S. Daniels, for $1,550,000

130 Branch Brook Road: U.S. Bank, NA, to George Mumford, for $1,060,000

27 Hidden Lake Ridge: Judith Katz Lasdon to Oliver James Board and Eva Pascale Smith Bibi, for $1,250,000

9 Graenest Ridge Road: James W. and Laura W. McEwen to Fabrice A. Mouret and Alexis Johnson, for $2,399,000

17 Hanford Lane: Steven and Jennifer A. Hubina to William F. and Colegate N. Esposito, for $782,000

20 Overidge Lane: Brittany and Andrew Leitten to Hernan Francisco Chico and Vanessa Lauren Seijas, for $770,000