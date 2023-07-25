In preparation for the upcoming school year, Emperor Tutoring, a student-run tutoring company based in Wilton, is supporting the United Way of Western and Coastal Connecticut with its annual Back-to-School Supply Drive.

The United Way of Western and Coastal Connecticut serves 27 communities through programs, partnerships, and community investments. The organization’s mission is to improve the lives of hardworking households and to create lasting change.

Emperor Tutoring will place donation boxes in the multiple locations around Wilton and plans to accept donations until Monday, Aug. 14. The student organizers hope Wilton residents will consider purchasing extra school supplies when shopping for items over the next few weeks.

Donors can drop off items at the following local organizations:

Trackside Teen Center (15 Station Rd.)

(15 Station Rd.) Stop & Shop (5 River Rd.)

(5 River Rd.) SDSS Martial Arts of Wilton (5 River Rd.)

(5 River Rd.) Wilton Dental Associates (44 Old Ridgefield Rd., Suite 212)

(44 Old Ridgefield Rd., Suite 212) SoBol Wilton (21 River Rd.)

(21 River Rd.) Kumon Math and Reading Center of Wilton (5 River Rd., Suite C7)

(5 River Rd., Suite C7) Wilton Quaker Meeting (317 New Canaan Rd.)

(317 New Canaan Rd.) Village Market (108 Old Ridgefield Rd.) (Starting August 1st)

United Way has asked for donations of the following supplies:

Elementary school backpacks

2-pack rectangular erasers

2-pack Elmer’s glue sticks

10-pack No. 2 pencils

24-pack Crayola crayons

24-pack Crayola colored pencils

12-pack thick magic markers

Children’s scissors

Spiral notebooks

Pocket folders

Composition notebooks

In addition, Emperor Tutoring has pledged $100 to facilitate the supply drive and purchase school supplies.

To learn more about Emperor Tutoring’s initiative, visit the “Giving Back” page on the company’s website. Visit the United Way website to support its efforts directly, (a link to the website for virtual donations also will be posted on all donation boxes).

For more information, email email Emperor Tutoring.