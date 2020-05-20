WHS Varsity Baseball & Softball Fields to Re-Open, Limited to Family Reservations Only

The Town of Wilton will be re-opening the Wilton High School Varsity Baseball and Varsity Softball fields on a limited basis effective, Thursday, May 21, subject to social distancing requirements and Town guidelines for responsible play.

With the limited re-opening, the following protocols are being implemented:

The Varsity Baseball and Varsity Softball fields will be available for Wilton family use only, not to exceed a total of five (5) people per field. Use is for family free play only; no team practices or private lessons are allowed. All other baseball and softball fields, including the junior varsity fields, remain closed.

Varsity Baseball and Softball field use is by online reservation only, seven days a week from 9:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Residents may reserve a field for a one-hour time period each day. There are no walk-ups permitted.

Reservations must be made online through the Wilton Parks & Recreation website. Contact Kregg Zulkeski via email if unable to access the website. Online reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance.

via email if unable to access the website. Online reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance. The Phase 1 protocol provides for field use on a restricted basis and may be adjusted for changing circumstances and experience after opening.

The Town has released a detailed Phase 1 Protocol document for this limited re-opening of Varsity Baseball and Varsity Softball fields. Access to fields will be rolled out in phases, each with a specific and distinct protocol. Town officials commented in a press release, “The cooperation of those using the facilities is important to keep the community safe and to lay the groundwork for continued facility openings.”

For more information, contact Steve Pierce, Director of Parks and Recreation, at 203.834.6234 or via email.