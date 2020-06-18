Supporting Black Owned Businesses in Wilton

In response to national protests surrounding the treatment of Black people in the United States, many Americans are looking to support Black-owned businesses. GOOD Morning Wilton has started compiling a list of Black-owned businesses in Wilton. While it’s not comprehensive, readers are encouraged to promote local individuals who we may have missed. The descriptions included are either paraphrased from the businesses’ websites or quotes from the business owners themselves.

HER Wellness Center

Dr. Kikelomo Otuyelu-Garritano is the sole obstetrician and gynecologist at HER Wellness Health Center and has practiced holistic obstetrics and gynecology in Fairfield County for the last nine years. She offers a wide variety of services for women, including well-woman exams, birth control, management of menopause, pregnancy care, adolescent gynecology, and more.

Dr. Otuyelu-Garritano completed her doctorate at Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University in 2003 and completed her residency at Westchester Medical Center University Hospital, where she served as the chief executive resident.

HER Wellness Center is located at 65 Old Ridgefield Road and can be reached at 203.665.0900 or online



Wilton Pediatric Dentistry

Dr. Ashley Sebro is a Wilton dentist who has dedicated her life to positively impacting children. Her practice, Wilton Pediatric Dentistry, is centered around creating bonds with the children she treats and emphasizes the compassionate element of dentistry.

When she opened her practice in 2018, she told GOOD Morning Wilton, “My staff and I are focused on offering a welcoming environment, where children feel comfortable and get to know their dental team. Our space feels more like a home with state-of the-art technology to ensure the delivery of exceptional dental care.”

Wilton Pediatric Dentistry can be found at 101 Old Ridgefield Rd. or online.

Super Scissors

Melisha Newell is the Master stylist and owner of this local hair salon. She has over 15 years of experience in the industry and believes that the customers’ needs are of utmost importance and has a commitment to meeting those needs. Super Scissors specializes in kids’ hair but Newell provides hair care services for adults and senior citizens as well.

Super Scissors is located at 1 Danbury Rd. and can be found online

LashBrow Center

Gisele Workman Tyler is a licensed cosmetologist and has been an eyelash extensionist for over 10 years. She opened LashBrow Center in 2013 in response to the growing demand for eyelash extensions and brow service providers. Lash Brow Center (formerly Fairfield LashBrow Center) was the first dedicated eyelash extension salon in Fairfield County, CT.

She also started lashbrowbeautystore.com during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to continue selling products from local salons and stay connected with consumers. Funds from this site have allowed her to support FEED, a food equity nonprofit in Bridgeport. Lashbrow is located on 70 Danbury Rd. and can be found online.

Illumination Salon and Color Bar

At a very early age, Carline Dean, the owner of Illumination, had a distinctive sense of style and interest in the beauty and fashion industry. She began a career on Wall Street but eventually pursued her true passion and artistry. She opened Illumination in 2015 and is located on 23 Danbury Rd. or online.

Lace Affaire

Lace Affaire, which shares an owner and location with Illumination, is a specialty bra-fitting boutique that inspires women to feel and look their best with comfortable and luxurious brands of bras, lingerie, shapewear, swimwear, resort wear and more. It is located on Danbury Road in the same building as Illumination and can be found at online

Gateway Art and Framing

Gordon Flash opened Gateway Art and Framing in 1987. His business specializes in custom framing and art and includes selling artwork, art installation and repairs, appraisals, and everything in between. He works with both residential and corporate customers and is located on 33 Danbury Rd. Gateway can be reached at 203.834.0020.

Winning Applications: The College Admissions Advantage

Stephanie Klein Wassink is a graduate of Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. After Brown, Stephanie worked in admissions at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School. After five years on Wall Street and many years informally helping students with the college and graduate school admissions process, Stephanie started Winning Applications LLC in 1994, which is located at 73 Old Ridgefield Rd. and can be found at online.