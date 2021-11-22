Wilton Businesses: Don’t Miss the Chance to be Part of GMW’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guides!

Once again GOOD Morning Wilton will be running Holiday Gift Guides, providing Wilton shoppers a showcase of the best items available by shopping hyperlocal. Wilton businesses and organizations are invited to participate in this special section.

Our Holiday Gift Guides will publish starting on Monday, Nov. 29. This year for the first time, we’ll be running five guides, one every day that week:

Monday, Nov. 29: Kids & Teens

Tuesday, Nov. 30: Under $30 — Hostess, Teacher, Coach, Stylist, etc.

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Women

Thursday, Dec. 2: Men

Friday, Dec. 3: Gourmet Goodies — Food, Spirits, Treats, Restaurants

To find out more about being a part of the resource Wilton uses to shop for the holidays, please send an email to advertise@goodmorningwilton.com. The deadline to be in touch and find out how to be included in the Gift Guides is Saturday, Nov. 27.